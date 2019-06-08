Home Sport Other

Captain Manpreet's brace hand India 3-1 win over Poland in FIH Series Finals

World no. 5 India were far from impressive, especially after thrashing world no. 21 Poland 10-0 in the Azlan Shah Cup less than three months ago.

Published: 08th June 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Poland during FIH Men's Series Finals 2019 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Poland during FIH Men's Series Finals 2019 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Skipper Manpreet Singh led from the front with a brace, guiding India to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Poland in the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament, here Friday.

After a barren first quarter, Manpreet scored in the 21st and 26th minutes while drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 36th minute as India registered their second consecutive win.

Poland's lone goal was scored by Mateusz Hulboj in the 25th minute.

World no. 5 India were far from impressive, especially after thrashing world no. 21 Poland 10-0 in the Azlan Shah Cup less than three months ago.

India's chief coach Graham Reid admitted that the hosts had an off day but said Poland are a much better team that what their ranking suggest.

"Poland are much better side than what we think, They are no.2 in the world in indoor hockey. We weren't sharp today," Reid said.

"We created a lot of opportunities but we didn't have our best game. We missed passes and traps. We need to work on our sharpness."

India captain Manpreet too agreed with his coach.

"We need to work on our basic skills and finishing," he said

The Indians, as usual, were slow off the blocks as Poland got the first scoring opportunity in the form of a penalty corner in the very first minute but the opportunity went in vain.

The Indians then slowly and steadily got into the groove but the Polish defended in numbers to deny the hosts.

India's first shy at the goal came in the sixth minute when Mandeep Singh teamed up with Akashdeep Singh to create a chance but the latter's attempt was cleared off the line by Polish goalkeeper Maciej Pacanowski.

It took India 20 minutes to earn their first penalty corner but Harmanpreet Singh's try was saved by the Polish custodian.

A minute later, India secured another penalty corner and this time Manpreet scored from a rebound after Amit Rohidas' initial flick was blocked by Pacanowski.

Another short corner came in India's way two minutes later but they wasted the chance while going for variation.

Poland stunned India in the 25th minute to draw level, courtesy a defensive lapse from Hardik Singh, who failed to stop Joseph Hillyer's pass from outside the 'D' and got a deflection which fell in front of Hulboj and he made no mistake in slotting the ball home.

But Poland's joy was short-lived as India restored their lead within a minute when Manpreet scored his second goal of the day after a fine one-touch play with Simranjeet Singh on the right flank to go into the breather leading by a slender margin.

Six minutes into the third quarter, India extended the lead when Harmanpreet neatly converted a penalty corner.

The Indians earned another penalty corner minutes later but wasted the opportunity.

The third quarter was all about India's misfiring forwardline as despite creating numerous scoring opportunities the strikers lacked in finishing.

India will next take on Uzbekistan on Monday, while Poland, who defeated the Uzbeks 4-0 in their opener, will face Russia on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manpreet Singh FIH Series Finals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp