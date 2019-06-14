Home Sport Other

Muhammad Ali's autographed gold glove fails to sell at Turin auction

The glove was produced by Everlast to promote the world heavyweight title fight on March 8, 1971 during which Ali suffered his first defeat.

Published: 14th June 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali (File | Associated Press)

By AFP

A rare gold boxing glove made to commemorate Muhammad Ali's "Fight of the Century" against Joe Frazier in Madison Square Garden nearly 50 years ago failed to find a buyer in an auction in Turin on Thursday.

The glove was produced by Everlast to promote the world heavyweight title fight on March 8, 1971 during which Ali suffered his first defeat.

But it failed to get an offer for the 5,000-euro ($5,637) asking price at Sala Bolaffi in Turin. 

The glove returns to the collection of its Italian owner, Ezio Scime, a former record company owner, who was in the front row of the fight in New York.

"We had ringside seats, between Woody Allen and Frank Sinatra," recalled Scime. 

"We were so close that when they punched each other we were covered in splashes of sweat.

"Only a few of us in the front rows were given a glove as a memento, and I would have had Ali autograph it, but the match ‒- as is well known -gold ‒ ended tragically, and so it was not possible."

"(After his defeat) Alì looked wretched, not so much on a physical level but psychologically."

It was not until years later that Ali finally autographed the glove when he was suffering from Parkinson's.

"Ali autographed it with his shaking hand, and as a passionate boxing and sports fan my dream was fulfilled," said Scime.

The actual gloves worn by Ali for the 1971 fight sold in 2016 for $606,375 just after his death at the age of 74.

A large black and white photograph of Ali, with his autograph in blue pen, also from 1971, sold on Thursday for 650 euros ($733).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boxing Muhammad Ali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp