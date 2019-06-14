All-India YSCA trophy: Mukilesh stars in Vivekananda win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: U Mukilesh’s unbeaten 96 propelled RKM Vivekananda College to defeat Garnet RC by 81 runs in the super league round of the 50th All-India YSCA trophy.

Brief scores: Freyar International 166/7 in 30 ovs (Aditya Giridhar 40, Subramania Siva 29, Sridhar Raj 31) lost to India Cements 167/5 in 29 ovs (Abhishek Selvakumar 66, Manav Parakh 30). Athreya CA 120 all out in 27.3 ovs (Sathish Kumar 4/26) bt SPIC RC 112 all out in 27.3 ovs (Vigneswaran 37, VJ Albim 3/5). AG’s Office 175/5 in 30 ovs (Vignesh 44, Sudan 34, K Gowtham 3/30) lost to Bank of Baroda (Banglore) 178/4 in 24.3 ovs (CA Karthik 29, Abhishek Reddy 75, K Gowtham 45). RKM Vivekananda College 234/4 in 25 ovs (U Mukilesh 96 n.o, Praveen Kumar 64, Mohit Hariharan 31) bt Garnet RC 153/9 in 24 ovs (Adithya Venkatesh 32, Pavan 42, Adnan Khan 3/15).

Kiran cracks half-century

Kiran Karthikeyan’s 71 helped Thiruvallur beat Salem by an innings and 33 runs in the pre-quarterfinals of the TNCA inter districts Under-14 tournament.

Brief scores: Kanyakumari 83 in 63.2 ovs drew with Kancheepuram 208 in 86.5 ovs (K Kevin Romario 84, I Selvin Sam 4/59). Salem 103 in 44.4 ovs and 135/9 in 40 ovs (S Rithish Kannan 57 n.o, K Nirmal Kumar 4/31) lost to Thiruvallur 271 in 57.3 ovs (P Harshapradeep Kumar 66, K Nirmal Kumar 35, Kiran Karthikeyan 71, AS Adib 4/46). Virudhunagar 140 in 59.1 ovs and 101/9 in 40 ovs (S Sathish Kumar 4/23, S Rithik Vasan 3/24) bt Villupuram 123 in 48.1 ovs and Villupuram 85/8 in 40 ovs (V Sri Hari 33, P Abhay Krishna 3/33, M Vijayaraman 3/18).

Thiruvallur in quarters

Half-centuries by S Sourav (67), R Raja Guru (73), Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu (52) enabled Thiruvallur to bag a lead of 113 runs over Dindigul in the drawn pre-quarterfinals match of the TNCA inter districts U-19 tournament. Thiruvallur won on first innings lead.

Brief scores: Dindigul 230 in 78.1 ovs drew with Thiruvallur 343/9 in 90 ovs (S Sourav 67, R Raja Guru 73, Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu 52, Sumesh Kumar 34, N Mithilesh 5/103, A Ranjan 3/95).

MCC clinch tennis title

C Sai Samhitha and Mohd Fariz of Madras Cricket Club defeated the duo of Madhankumar and Sai Avanthika of Nungambakkam Tennis Club ‘B’ 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 in the final of the UCAL-TNTA inter-club mixed doubles. M Sivaramakrishnan, UCAL Group and Lakshmi Mahadevan, former Asian champ gave away the prizes. The winners received `10,000 and runner-up `5,000.

Results: Madras Cricket Club bt Nungambakkam Tennis Club ‘B’ 1-0 (C Sai Samhitha / Mohd Fariz bt Madhankumar/Sai Avanthika 6-1, 3-6, 7-5).

Akshya vs Dhanya in final

Akshya Riveira beat Maaya Rajesh 6-0, 6-4 in straight sets in the girls’ semifinals of the ABI Showatech AITA ranking Under-14 tennis tournament at the KTC-MPTA courts.

Results: Singles: Semis: Boys: Akash G bt Akshith B 6-4, 6-4; Kannan Govind bt Aniketh V 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Girls: Akshya Riveira bt Maaya Rajesh 6-0, 6-4; P Dhanya bt N Karthika 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.