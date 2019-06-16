Home Sport Other

Poncha elected Squash Rackets Federation of India secretary

Cyrus Poncha was on Saturday elected unopposed as the new secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Cyrus Poncha was on Saturday elected unopposed as the new secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India. A national coach till now, Poncha will assume the role for the next four year term. N Ramachandran will be patron of the SRFI. Office bearers: President: Debendranath Sarangi. Secretary general: Cyrus Poncha.

Vice presidents: TR Narayanaswamy and K Rajendiran. Joint secretaries: S Balasubramaniyan and Binod Kankaria. Treasurer: K Harish Kumar. Executive Commitee: VK Dabbas, Vinay Pandey, KP Balasubramaniam, Rajiv Reddy, A Dayanand Kumar and Bhuveshwari Kumari.

Other posts: Director of coaching: Dhiraj Singh. Director of referees: Srikanth Seshadri. Chairman of Disciplinary Committee and Chairman of Affiliation Dispute Committee: Munir Sait. Athletes Commission: Bhuvneshwari Kumari. Appellate Authority (RTI matters): SL Rajiv Reddy.

