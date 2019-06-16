Poncha elected Squash Rackets Federation of India secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Cyrus Poncha was on Saturday elected unopposed as the new secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India. A national coach till now, Poncha will assume the role for the next four year term. N Ramachandran will be patron of the SRFI. Office bearers: President: Debendranath Sarangi. Secretary general: Cyrus Poncha.

Vice presidents: TR Narayanaswamy and K Rajendiran. Joint secretaries: S Balasubramaniyan and Binod Kankaria. Treasurer: K Harish Kumar. Executive Commitee: VK Dabbas, Vinay Pandey, KP Balasubramaniam, Rajiv Reddy, A Dayanand Kumar and Bhuveshwari Kumari.

Other posts: Director of coaching: Dhiraj Singh. Director of referees: Srikanth Seshadri. Chairman of Disciplinary Committee and Chairman of Affiliation Dispute Committee: Munir Sait. Athletes Commission: Bhuvneshwari Kumari. Appellate Authority (RTI matters): SL Rajiv Reddy.