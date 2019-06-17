FIH Women’s Series: Polished display by Rani & Co

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India women’s hockey team continued their dominant show in the FIH Women’s Series Finals, registering a 5-0 win over Poland in a Pool B match in Hiroshima on Sunday.

For India, Gurjit Kaur scored twice as Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya and Jyoti netted one each against a toothless Poland. Jyoti — who replaced injured Reena Khokar — has shown promise with two goals in two matches.

“We did really well, we were more concentrated, high level, faster passing and especially when we lost the ball, our gaining was good and we’ve had more opportunities and more penalty corners,” coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

With two wins from two matches, India top Pool B and will next face Fiji on Tuesday. Reaching the finals here will help the team secure a berth for Olympic qualifiers, which is slated to be held later this year.