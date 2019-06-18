Ram, Bhatt brave tough conditions to win 24-hour Stadium Run

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Narender ram and Priyanka Bhatt survived sapping humidity in Mumbai to win the 24-hour Stadium Run in the coastal city over the weekend. While Ram, from New Delhi, covered a distance of 165.6 kilometres to top the men’s field and defend his title, Mumbai’s Bhatt prevailed in the women’s category by clocking 151.6 kms.

It was a test of nerve and verve as more than 1000 competitors lined up for the event, which took place from 5am on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday. While 36 athletes took part in the 24-hour Stadium Run at Mumbai’s University Ground, the others competed in 12-hour Individual, 12-hour Open Team Relay and the 12-hour Corporate Team Relay categories.Last week had seen the onset of monsoon in Mumbai and the competitors were subjected to humidity and some rain during their run. The athletes in the 24-hour individual category we­re allowed only two hours of re­st, as they braved the elements, fatigue and lack of sleep.

Overall, the Stadium Run witnessed participation from over 2000 runners, who clocked a mind-boggling combined 84,756 laps that translates to 33,902.4 kms. Nagaraj Adiga, CMD of organisers NEB Sports, said, “We commend the efforts of all the participants, especially the 24-hour runners, who clocked impressive mileage despite the tough weather conditions.”

Ram and Bhatt settled for personal glory, as none of the runners met the qualification standard for the 2019 IAU 24-Hour World Ultra Marathon Championship to be held in France in October this year.In the men’s category of the 24-hour run, Amar Shiv Dev completed 156 kms to finish second while Devi Prashanth Suresh Shetty won bronze with his feat of 153.2 kms. In the women’s category, Apeksha Shah settled for second spot with an effort of 116.8 kms.In the 12-hour Run, Geeno Antony emerged victorious with a distance of 109.134 kms in the men’s category. In the women’s section, Babita Baruwati was the topper with a distance of 80.925 kms.

About 24-hour run

A form of ultramarathon, the competitors run as far as they can in 24 hours.

Organised by NEB Sports, this event was held in Mumbai University Ground.

The participants were allowed just two hours of rest.

Some of the top athletes cover over 200 kms.