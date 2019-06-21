Home Sport Other

Four Tamil Nadu shuttlers in Asian squad

Tamil Nadu Badminton Association secretary VE Arunachalam said that the increase in the number of domestic meets is one of the main reasons behind this.

Published: 21st June 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS this newspaper reported during the All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament last month, Tamil Nadu shuttlers have been making a mark in the junior circuit for some time now. On Thursday, there was more good news. For the first time, four players from the state made it to the 23-member squad that was named by Badminton Association of India for Asian Junior Championship in Suzhou (China), which will be held from July 20-28.

Tamil Nadu Badminton Association secretary VE Arunachalam said that the increase in the number of domestic meets is one of the main reasons behind this. “Four players in an Asian U-19 tournament is great news for the state,” he said. The team will be undergoing a camp for 15 days starting July 3 in Panchkula (Haryana).

Squad: Boys: Maisnam Meiraba, Sathish Kumar K, Sidhanth Gupta, S Muthuswamy, Ishaan Bhatnagar, Vishnuvardhan Goud, Manjit Singh, K Dingku Sing, PS Ravi Krishna, Manav Raj Smith, Edwin Joy. Girls: Malvika Bansod, Ashi Rawat, Samiya Imad Farooqui, Unnati Bishth, Aditi Bhatt, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, VS Varshini, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thakkar, Shruti Mishra, Riza Mahreen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Badminton Association All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament Badminton Asian Junior Championship Indian badminton team
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp