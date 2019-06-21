Four Tamil Nadu shuttlers in Asian squad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS this newspaper reported during the All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament last month, Tamil Nadu shuttlers have been making a mark in the junior circuit for some time now. On Thursday, there was more good news. For the first time, four players from the state made it to the 23-member squad that was named by Badminton Association of India for Asian Junior Championship in Suzhou (China), which will be held from July 20-28.

Tamil Nadu Badminton Association secretary VE Arunachalam said that the increase in the number of domestic meets is one of the main reasons behind this. “Four players in an Asian U-19 tournament is great news for the state,” he said. The team will be undergoing a camp for 15 days starting July 3 in Panchkula (Haryana).

Squad: Boys: Maisnam Meiraba, Sathish Kumar K, Sidhanth Gupta, S Muthuswamy, Ishaan Bhatnagar, Vishnuvardhan Goud, Manjit Singh, K Dingku Sing, PS Ravi Krishna, Manav Raj Smith, Edwin Joy. Girls: Malvika Bansod, Ashi Rawat, Samiya Imad Farooqui, Unnati Bishth, Aditi Bhatt, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, VS Varshini, Simran Singhi, Ritika Thakkar, Shruti Mishra, Riza Mahreen.