International Olympic Committee removes India hosting restrictions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IOC has lifted, with immediate effect, restrictions they had placed on awarding on hosting international sporting events in India. In a letter, sent to Narinder Batra, IOA chief, by James Macleod, IOC’s director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations, the world body said, “Lift, with immediate effect, all provisional measures and restrictions imposed under points 2 and 3 of the IOC EB decision of 21 February 2019 in relation to awarding and hosting any international sports events in India; and inform the International Sports Federations accordingly.”

The Indian government had given a written guarantee to the IOA that all eligible athletes will be given visas.