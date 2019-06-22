Home Sport Other

Newly-wed Sebastian Vettel feels strain of Ferrari marriage

Vettel has not won a race in 15 outings since last year's Belgian Grand Prix and Ferrari have not taken a drivers' championship in 12 years since 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sebastian Vettel

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari | AP

By AFP

LE CASTELLET: A subdued Sebastian Vettel appeared to be feeling the pressure on his shoulders Saturday when he qualified only seventh for Ferrari at the French Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion, who married his long-term partner Hanna Prater between the Canadian and French race weekends, showed none of the joy of a newly-wed despite sporting a wedding ring.

This was likely due not only to his disappointment on track, but also the failure on Friday of Ferrari's attempts to gain an official review of his controversial five-second penalty in Montreal.

ALSO READ | Sebastian Vettel rages as Ferrari fail to overturn Montreal penalty

Close observers, including his former boss Red Bull team chief Christian Horner, have suggested he has been showing signs of strain at Ferrari and there was no denying it on Saturday's form.

As Lewis Hamilton grabbed pole ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, Vettel cut a disconsolate figure.

"I don't know what happened," he said of his aborted first lap in Q3, following an upshift problem. 

"I lost so much momentum there was no point to finish that lap.

"It was up and down. Some laps it felt good and others it didn't. I didn't get the best out of the car, but it was difficult for me. Some laps I didn't have the grip I had before. It's a shame it happened in Q3.

"Mercedes are far away for us, but we should be in the mix with Red Bull."

After his on-the-road victory from pole position in Canada, which was re-classified as second place following the application his five-second penalty for re-joining the race in an unsafe manner after going off, Vettel has been the focus of attention in the sport.

Before qualifying on Saturday, Horner suggested that he was feeling the heat of a "pressure cooker environment" at Ferrari, where much has been expected of him.

"With us, Sebastian was like a metronome when he was in the lead of a Grand Prix," said Horner. 

"He was always so strong in that position. Obviously, he looks a lot more under pressure these days as he is carrying the hopes of Ferrari in what looks like a pressure-cooker environment."

ALSO READ | Lewis Hamilton on pole at French Grand Prix

Vettel has not won a race in 15 outings since last year's Belgian Grand Prix and Ferrari have not taken a drivers' championship in 12 years since 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen. 

His four world titles all came in succession with Red Bull before he joined Ferrari where he was cast as the man to bring a Michael Schumacher-like revival in fortunes to the team.

Instead, he has struggled with the team to find the speed and consistency to trouble the Mercedes juggernaut of power and success.

This has led to questions about his motivation and rumours that he may be contemplating retirement. These were heightened when he said recently that he was no longer racing in the sport that he once loved.

On Saturday, after qualifying seventh, he was seen in dark sun-glasses as he fulfilled his media duties.

"I'd better watch what I say," said former champion Damon Hill, a pundit for Sky Sports, as Vettel walked by. 

"But I think he needs a re-boot and to find a way to be happy again and to enjoy his racing again."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ferrari Sebastian Vettel
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp