Home Sport Other

Bodies of seven climbers retrieved from India's second highest mountain

The eight-person group that went missing just under a month ago included four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image of the Nanda Devi and Nanda Devi East twin peak used for representational purpose.

Image of the Nanda Devi and Nanda Devi East twin peak used for representational purpose. | PTI

By AFP

NEW DELHI: The bodies of seven climbers killed on India's second highest mountain were retrieved Sunday, capping a nearly month-long search by mountaineering experts in treacherous Himalayan terrain.

The eight-person group that went missing just under a month ago included four Britons, two Americans, one Indian and one Australian. 

They had set out to summit a previously "unclimbed peak" in India's northern state of Uttarakhand. 

A group of mountaineers from the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) found the seven bodies near an unnamed peak on Nanda Devi East.

The search for the last remaining body would continue on Monday, ITBP spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told AFP.

Those retrieved have been "taken to a nearby site", Pandey said, adding: "We have also found some mountaineering equipment and gear."

The identities of those brought back from the mountain have not yet been determined.

The eight climbers were part of a 12-strong expedition, but four Britons were rescued after breaking away. 

The main group, which was led by experienced British mountaineer Martin Moran, had permission only to climb the eastern peak of Nanda Devi.

But a Facebook post by Moran's firm on May 22 said they planned to attempt "an unclimbed peak" around 6,500 metres (21,300 feet) high.

The missing climbers last communicated on May 26, a day before heavy snow fell and massive avalanches hit the heights.

Indian authorities launched a massive search but operations were affected by bad weather and difficult terrain.

Pandey said it took five hours on Sunday to retrieve the bodies.

"The terrain conditions were extremely difficult due to steep gradient, snow accumulation and wind conditions," he said.

Aerial searches for the climbers were repeatedly hindered earlier by turbulent winds, the risk of avalanches and the bowl-shaped terrain.

The eight climbers have been named as John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and University of York lecturer Richard Payne from Britain, US nationals Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel, Australian Ruth McCance and Indian guide Chetan Pandey.

Officials earlier told AFP the climbers had risked their lives by taking an untested route for which they did not have permission.

The climbers may have fallen from an ice ridge or an overhanging mass of snow during the avalanches, a military source said.

Hundreds of mountaineers from across the world visit India to scale peaks across the Himalayan chain, and those in Nanda Devi sanctuary are considered among the toughest.

The first successful ascent of Nanda Devi was in 1936. 

India has 10 peaks above 7,000 metres, including Kangchenjunga -- the world's third highest -- sandwiched between India and Nepal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
climbers Himalayan terrain ITBP
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp