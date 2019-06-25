Home Sport Other

India submits bid to host 2023 IOC session in Mumbai 

Published: 25th June 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:08 PM

Image of Olympic Rings used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAUSANNE: India on Tuesday proposed to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai, which is expected to choose the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and IOC member Nita Ambani submitted the formal bid to the IOC chief Thomas Back on the sidelines of the governing body's 134th Session here.

"2022-2023 happens to be the 75th year of Indian Independence and what better way for Indian sports to celebrate the occasion by having the entire Olympic family/community in India," Batra said.

Batra is set to be elected as a new IOC member during the Session on Wednesday.

An IOC Session is the general meeting of the members (currently 100-odd) of the IOC, held once a year in which each member has one vote.

It is the IOC's supreme organ and its decisions are final.

Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the IOC President or upon the written request of at least one third of the members.

The powers of a Session include adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of members of the IOC, Honorary President and honorary members, election of the President, Vice-Presidents and all other members of the IOC Executive Board, and election of host city of Olympics.

India had wanted to host the ongoing session but it lost to the Italian city of Milan.

Later, Milan had to step back from the role after Italy decided to bid for the 2026 Winter Games instead.

An IOC rule prohibits host city candidates from being elected in their home country.

The Italian city was on Monday named as host of 2026 Winter Olympics.

India has earlier hosted an IOC Session in 1983 in New Delhi.

