Run to spread awareness on marine plastic pollution unites 85,000 runners

The aim of producing a landmark 11 million pairs of shoes from up-cycled marine plastic waste the campaign united large number of runners across several locations in the country.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:09 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: sports brand Adidas' Run for Ocean campaign has united 85k runners across India, helping spread awareness on marine plastic pollution.

The movement witnessed an overall participation of 87,490 individuals running on the Runtastic app, clocking a total of 175060. 

81 kms and clearing over 238 tonnes of plastic waste as part of the beach clean-up drives.

The money raised helped educate and empower 100,000 youth and their families who are living in coastal areas and are affected by plastic pollution.

The partnership saw five million pairs of shoes created, using recycled ocean plastic.

