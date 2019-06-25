Home Sport Other

Tiger Woods dropped from lawsuit on restaurant staffer's drunk driving death

Woods' lawyers said Monday that the superstar golfer was no longer named in the suit, which is continuing against the restaurant The Woods Jupiter.

Published: 25th June 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Woods

Golf player Tiger Woods (Photo| AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods has been dropped from a lawsuit filed by the parents of a staffer at his Florida restaurant who died in a drunk driving accident after allegedly being overserved alcohol.

Woods' lawyers said Monday that the superstar golfer was no longer named in the suit, which is continuing against the restaurant The Woods Jupiter and its general manager Erica Herman, who is Woods' girlfriend.

Woods' lawyer Barry Postman called the decision not to name the golfer in the lawsuit "clearly appropriate."

The parents of Nicholas Immesberger, who died last December at age 24, filed the lawsuit in May. They said their son was served alcohol at the restaurant to the point of "severe intoxication" before getting in his car.

"While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger's car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing," Postman said in a statement. Woods' legal team said in court documents filed this month that the plaintiffs had made improper legal claims "in a rush to sue a public figure."

According to the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, Immesberger was served even though Herman and other co-workers knew he had a habitual problem with alcohol. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods restaurant Tiger Woods lawsuit Golf
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp