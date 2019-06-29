Home Sport Other

Bengaluru Bulls return to home turf, hope to continue winning streak in Pro Kabaddi League

The Rohit Kumar-led side will play four matches at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from August 31 to September 6 in the seventh edition of PKL.

Published: 29th June 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

The team will play four matches at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from August 31 to September 6.

The team will play four matches at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from August 31 to September 6.

By Krishnendu Banerjee 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls’ triumph was somehow bittersweet. Amid the joy of wining the title, Bulls had to find a new home in Pune, just as they had done in the previous campaign, while all other franchises were playing from their home bases. However, this time, the team is back to its home city after a two-year gap. The Rohit Kumar-led side will play four matches in front of a vociferous crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium from August 31 to September 6 in the seventh edition of PKL, which gets underway on July 20. 

In the last few seasons, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), which owns the stadium, denied permission for PKL on various grounds. But after both the parties — DYES and Bulls management — found common grounds, the city will have their champions back. 

“We are really happy to be back. We did receive a lot of support in Pune and Nagpur, but it was not the same as playing on your home ground. We need the love and support of the home crowd to defend our title. The aim will be to continue doing well, especially here,” said Rohit.

The comeback will also work as a motivating factor for the team in its quest to defend the title. Bulls managed to hang on to their star performers and despite the notable absence of Kashiling Adake, who was one of their best performers, they look solid on paper. Last season’s top raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will partner Rohit in the attacking department while all-rounder Ashish Kumar and defender Mahender Singh will provide defensive cover.

“Kashi was a great player with a lot of experience. He won us a lot of matches. He is not there this time but we have Vinod Kumar and Sumit,” said Rohit, who was Bulls’ second top scorer with 171 points.

“As for Pawan, he won almost all the matches for us. He will again be one of the key raiders as he has the capability to turn games. So we have a good mixture of both attack and defence. I am hopeful of a good season,” Rohit said. He, however, believes that in spite of the positives, the team must work on all the departments collectively to continue the success story.

“Last season, raiders got us points, and the defenders benefited from that. They were not under so much pressure. Even if the defenders made mistakes, the raiders took over and helped them. We have to continue that,” said Rohit. “We will focus on raiding. As for the defenders, if they don’t win a point, they should not let the other team win a point as well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp