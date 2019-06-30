Home Sport Other

Tamil Nadu paddler Vishwa Deenadayalan lifts junior national title

The TN boy won the first two games but had to dig deep in the seventh stanza to prevail 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 3-11, 11-8.

Published: 30th June 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before leaving for Sonepat, Vishwa Deenadayalan had only one thing on his mind. “I want to win this.” The ‘this’ he was referring to was the juniors event at the national-ranking table tennis championships (North Zone). That’s how confident he was.It’s fair to say that the 15-year-old’s confidence wasn’t misplaced. On Saturday, he edged out Mizoram’s Jeho Himnakulpuingheta in a thrilling final.

The TN boy won the first two games but had to dig deep in the seventh stanza to prevail 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 3-11, 11-8. What was more remarkable about the victory was he had just survived a six-game semifinal (10-12, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5) against statemate, Preyesh Suresh Raj, a few hours before the final. 

The fifth seed, who has been playing the sport at some level for the last eight-and-a-half years, has already represented India in age-group events. Even though the 11th standard boy from Jaigopal Garodia Vivekananda Vidyalaya HSS is taking his studies very seriously, he wants to ultimately continue his success on the table. How did he take to the table in the first place? Like most siblings, he watched his sister play the sport and it was love at first sight. “My sister (Raveenaa) used to play the sport and I just like it straight away,” he said. 

All it took was a few years of training for his coaches (Ramnath Prasad and Jai Prabhu Ram) to realise that he was cut from a different cloth. Even India player A Sharath Kamal concurs with that sentiment. “He’s an extremely talented player,” the 37-year-old multiple Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medallist said. That will be music to Deenadayalan’s ears as he considers Sharath as his role model. 

What will also please the youngster is that his transition to the junior circuit seems to be progressing without a hitch. The product of the Krishnaswamy Table Tennis club in Anna Nagar has been a well-known cadet name because of his excellence at that level. In fact, he was ranked as the country’s best under-15 player last year. 

“I was the national under-15 champion last year,” he said. Not just that, the teen has already occupied the top step of the podium in several international meets — gold at the cadet boys’ team event at the Serbia Open in 2018 among them. He has already been to several countries in the hunt for trophies, a calling, he hopes, will continue for years to come.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishwa Deenadayalan paddler
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp