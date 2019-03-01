Home Sport Other

Centre approves Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior

The centre will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 170.99 crore, spread over a period of five years.

Published: 01st March 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Para

Image of Naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ENS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The union cabinet has approved the setting up of a Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior, a move which is likely to benefit para-sports in the country.

The centre will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 170.99 crore, spread over a period of five years.

"Setting up of the Centre will develop a sense of belonging in Divyangjan to facilitate their integration in society," an official statement read after the cabinet meeting here on Thursday evening.

The centre will have a Governing Body comprising a maximum of 12 members, some of them experts from "National Level Sports Federations apart from experts in para games".

Section 30 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, requires the government to take measures to ensure "effective participation of Persons with Disabilities in sports activities which includes the provision of infrastructural facilities for sports activities for them".

The upcoming centre was proposed in the budget of 2014-15.

"At present, no specialised sports training facilities for Divyangjan are available in the Country," the government statement read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Centre for Disability Sports Sports in India Divyangjan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp