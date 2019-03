Naveen helps Trichy win TNCA U-23 title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on P Naveen’s 53, Trichy DCA defeated Salem DCA by 14 runs in the final of the TNCA inter-district U-23 tournament.

Brief scores: Trichy DCA 149/7 in 20 ovs (P Naveen 53) bt Salem DCA 135/6 in 20 ovs (MS Pramoth 71).

Ramnath cracks ton

An unbeaten century by L Ramnath (150 n.o; 26x4, 2x6) helped Elite Cricket Academy beat Reddy Cricket Academy by 120 runs in the semifinals of the Harrington state level U-15 round robin cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Semis: Elite Cricket Academy 260/4 in 30 ovs (L Ramnath 150 n.o, VS Aaditya 51) bt Reddy Cricket Academy 140 in 27.1 ovs (Rohan 3/31).

Krishna stars

All-round display from D Krishna Kumar (65, 3/39) helped Ashok Leyland, Ennore beat India Japan Lightning by 23 runs in a Group B match of the 15th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores: Group A: Apollo Tyres 179/9 in 30 ovs (R Vinoth 51) bt Delphi TVS 58 in 18.4 ovs (K Mathan 3/10). Group B: Ashok Leyland Ennore 199/7 in 30 ovs (S Kumar 55, D Krishna Kumar 65) bt India Japan Lightning 176/9 in 30 ovs (Amuthavanan 74 , R Suresh 3/51, D Krishna Kumar 3/39); Wheels India 134/9 in 30 ovs (SS Narayanan 3/47, A Rajadurai 3/28) lost to Seaways Shipping 137/8 in 25.2 ovs (DA Davidraj 4/24, KP Jangra 3/49).

Simha shines

Riding on HK Simha’s unbeaten 89, TKRIMS (Hyderabad) thrashed DRBCC Hindu College, Chennai by 190 runs in the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial All-India inter-college T20 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Guru Nanak Stars 131/5 in 20 ovs (B Nishaanth 30, S Ganesh 31) bt ANJAC (Sivakasi) 120/5 in 20 ovs (A Yogesh Raja 51); MCC 107/8 in 20 ovs bt Bishop Heber (Trichy) 72 in 13.5 ovs; TKRIMS (Hyderabad) 238/4 in 20 ovs (SP Reddy 72, HK Simha 89 n.o) bt DRBCC Hindu 48 in 19.2 ovs; AM Jain 80 in 15.5 ovs (M Khalid 3/10, M Yasin 3/23, M Tameem Ansari 3/23) lost to QMC 83/6 in 19.3 ovs.