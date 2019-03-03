Arunmoli seeking sponsors to fulfil Tokyo dream

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Arunmoli stole the show on the second and final day of the state level differently-abled sports meet organised by the Sports Department Authority of Tamil Nadu. Hailing from Tirunelveli, she won the women’s 100m wheelchair dash at JN Stadium on Saturday. Arunmoli, who moved to SDAT Madurai to train under coach Ranjit Kumar, said her dream was to win a medal at the Paralympics.

“I thank SDAT for giving differently-abled sportspersons like us a platform to shine,” she said. “My dream is to win a medal at the Paralympics. For this I shifted to Madurai.” Kumar, who trains athletes like Arunmoli on a daily basis, says if she keeps her determination and work ethic, she could make the trip to Japan. “She is hardworking and has the enthusiasm to do well in all the events, particularly shot put and discus throw.

With a bit of fine-tuning in technique, throws and improvement in fitness she can go the distance.” But a familiar stumbling block might yet crush her dreams. “I am unemployed and trying to get sponsorship. I managed to get an accommodation in Madurai and a sponsorship of `4500 per month. My mother gets a pension of `1000 and my sister just completed her library science course. I need support to chase my dream and appeal for the same,’’ she said. M Sameeha Barvin, who got gold in long jump, is another promising athlete. She will take part in the Deaflympics later this year in Armenia.

Her potential was evident at a recent national-level meet, where she bagged gold in 100 and 200m. She is also an adept high and long jumper. “I am confident of doing well in the Deaflympic Games. I train in Tirunelveli under R Muni Raja. There is a burning desire in me to do well for the country in international events,’’ she said. R Prithi Siva and K Manikandan, two other athletes who shone during the two-day meet, will also be going to Armenia.