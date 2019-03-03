Coach leaves, doubles players to wait and watch

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India's doubles players were caught unawares a couple of weeks ago when Tan Kim Her, the badmint­on doubles coach, anno­u­nced he was moving on. The squad, busy preparing for the All England Open wh­ich is set to begin on Wednesday, took time to get back to focusing on training. The Malaysian, who to­ok his last training session on Friday, is set to become Japan’s new doubles coach. And according to World No 20 Chirag Shetty, he will leave behind him a rich legacy.

“(He) was with us for th­r­ee-and-a-half years and in th­­at time, I have improved an awful lot,” Shetty told th­is newspaper. “My rankings went from over 600 (Ma­r 2016) to a high of 16 (Jan 2019).” The 21-year-old, who isn’t travelling to Birmingham because of an inj­ury to his partner Satwiksa­i­raj Rankireddy, was of the opinion the Malaysian he­l­p­ed him in all aspects. “He ma­de changes to my defensi­v­e as well as offensive game.”

But the biggest change, according to Shetty, was the 47-year-old’s decision to ask him to pair up with Ran­k­i­reddy. “That changed a lot for me and all the credit for th­at should go to him.” Wh­ile the long term implicati­ons of Kim Her’s departure will only be known after a couple of months, there is the small matter of the All England next week.

Having to discuss strategy with a new man, or men in this context because of BAI’s decision to appoint two new coaches (Indonesia duo Flandy Limpele and Namrih Suroto), might thr­ow a spanner in the works. But Sumeeth Reddy, who will partner Manu Attri ne­xt week, doesn’t agree with that assessment. “It happened all of a sudden,” he said. “But it won’t necessarily affect us because Tan wa­sn’t anyway going to travel with us. It was decided more than a month ago that Indian coaches would accompany us to England, so that’s not going to be a problem.”

N Sikki Reddy, who will be in action in both women’s (Ashwini Ponnappa) and mixed doubles (Pranaav Jerry Chopra), sang from the sa­me hymn sheet. “It won’t really have an impact for All England because everyth­i­ng’s done. Where things mi­ght change once we come ba­ck is the kind of programme and training structure the new coaches put us in.”

In an Olympic qualifying year, is that the kind of change Sikki wants? Her response is guarded. “I mean it’s going to be a new thing. But this is also an opportunity to learn something interesting because we may end up doing an entirely new programme and structure. So you never know...”

Sumeeth is also shy of giving his comments on what the new coaches might bring to the table. “I think I’m going to wait before commenting on that. A change may sometimes yield greater positive returns, it need not always be negative.”

Time, as always, will tell.

Teams: Men’s doubles: Manu Attri/ Sumeeth Reddy. Women’s doubles: Sikki N Reddy/ Ashwini Ponnappa, Meghana Jakkampudi/ Poorvisha S Ram. Mixed doubles: Pranaav Jerry Chopra/N Sikki Reddy.