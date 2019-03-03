U-23 team loses to Punjab

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nikhil Chaudhary’s 4/43 enabled Punjab to defeat Tamil Nadu by 33 runs in a BCCI U-23 one-dayer in Jaipur. Due to rain interruption, Tamil Nadu’s target was reduced to 253 in 43 overs. Batting first, Punjab posted 278/8 with Chaudhary top-scoring with 69. Ramandeep Singh contributed chipped in with 54. Brief scores: Punjab 278/8 in 50 ovs (Nikhil Chaudhary 69 n.o, Ramandeep Singh 54) bt Tamil Nadu 220 in 40.1 ovs (revised target 253 in 43 ovs, S Swaminathan 62, Nikhil Chaudhary 4/43).

Ashwathi shines

Ashwathi Shankar’s 51 propelled JABAS to a 21-run win over WCC in the women’s semifinals of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial all-India inter- college T20 tournament organised by Guru Nanak College. Brief scores: AM Jain 63/8 in 20 ovs lost to Ethiraj 64/2 in 8.2 ovs. JABAS 135/5 in 20 ovs (Ashwathi Shankar 51) bt WCC 114/5 in 20 ovs (MS Nandhini 28 n.o).

Big win for Income Tax

Income Tax defeated Armed Police Chennai 9-1 in the Indian Bank 3rd state-level invitational men’s hockey tournament. In other matches, Tamil Nadu Police beat Postal Recreation Club 3-2, while Greater Chennai City Police overcame Players Hockey Academy 4-2.