Wait over and hopes lifted

Impediments can arrive unannounced. Consider this: You are a sprinter, enjoying supreme fitness. Out of nowhere, a tiny pebble comes under your foot while you are going through your drills. You grimace in pain and have to stay off the tracks for months owing to the injury. Something similar happened with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, when she was going great guns last May.

She was fresh off winning a gold at Commonwealth Games in April — with a record lift of 196kg — and training hard when an injury came knocking. Such was her domination at the event in Gold Coast that the next best lifter, Marie Hanrita Ranaivosoa of Mauritius was 26kgs behind at 170. But now, Chanu had injured her lower back. She had to spend four months without even touching the weights, as she made her way back to the national camp at NIS Patiala last October. In total, she spent nine months without competing anywhere.

In an exclusive chat with this newspaper, she revealed how she came out of that bad phase and her future plans. “It was a big challenge to come out of the injury. There were a lot of problems, since four months is a long time to come out of an injury in weightlifting. There were anxious moments, when I was thinking how I will make a proper recovery. I still feel I am not yet 100 per cent. I am up to 70 per cent of what I can be. When I started to train, my total focus was on fitness. Lifting weights was only a little component in that process. That was my routine for a majority of those four months,” she said during the senior nationals in Visakhapatnam, where she won gold on February 22.

It was her second gold since making a comeback. The first one was at EGAT Cup, her first big tournament post the setback, in Thailand, earlier that month. That it was a compulsion for her to compete at the tournament made the victory even sweeter. International Weightlifting Federation’s new rule says that athletes need to compete in at least one Silver Level tournament in a semester to stay in contention for an Olympic quota. There are three semesters, each of six months, before Tokyo. And EGAT was the only remaining Silver Level tournament an Indian could take part in during this semester. Before going to Thailand, national coach Vijay Sharma had reportedly said that the tournament is only being treated like an “exposure” outing. Winning a medal had not even been considered.

The athlete is thrilled with the way she has made it back to winning ways. “After the Commonwealth Games, I even remember the date. It was May 23, I was training and suddenly felt something in my lower back. All of this happened pretty fast. I could not even figure out how. But, my recovery has been very quick as well. That is the best part. I did not expect it to be so fast, I thought it would take a lot more time,” she said.

Sharma, who has kept Chanu under his wings since 2014, said that the first few months of rehabilitation were completely dedicated to physiotherapy. “She spent a significant amount of time in Mumbai with a physio to get better. She resumed training in Patiala in October. She is taking only 80 per cent of the workload she was under before the injury,” Sharma said.

With things streamlined and results coming quick, the 2017 world champion is aiming for the Asian Championships, which will be held in April in China. The athlete intends to do well there to have an idea about the kind of competition she might face in the big one coming up in Tokyo next year.

“It is the most important tournament for me. The qualification process for 2020 Olympics started with EGAT for me, but the Asian Championships has a lot more weightage. I am aiming to do well in three tournaments: Asian, Commonwealth and World Championships. All three are of utmost importance when it comes to Olympic qualification. But my target is fixed at Asian Championships. The reason is simple: all top lifters I will be up against in Tokyo, will take part. Athletes from Thailand, Korea, China and Indonesia. So, in that way Asian Championships is the toughest. If you win gold there, you can be assured of a medal at Olympics. I am confident that I will get to my 100 per cent before that event,” Chanu, who had to miss both Asian Games (August) and World Championships (November) last year, said.

Incidentally, EGAT was her first successful sojourn in the rejigged format, in which the erstwhile category of 48kg has been replaced by 49kg. The 24-year-old is aware of the challenges that she could face due to the tweak, and shedding extra beads of sweat to counter it. “To excel in this new format, I will have to work harder than I used to. I will have to improve my technique. There is also a possibility of athletes belonging to 53kg moving to 49kg. That could be challenging. It is not as if it is bound to happen, but I will have to be fully prepared for that since it might,” the Manipuri said.

The injury layoff has also brought about a welcome change, as her clean and jerk prowess has improved by leaps and bounds, she feels. “Post the injury, I think my technique has improved. Clean and jerk is my weak point. At Rio, I had failed in all three clean and jerk attempts. During the layoff, I worked on it, and I feel the effort reaped dividends using the new technique. Sir changed the training methods and taught me how to avoid injuries. I do not know how he did it (laughs). There have been a lot of changes ever since I started training under him. I can lift about 22-23 kgs more than what used to when I was not under him. He brought in a lot of changes to my training regime. He has worked really hard for me, and it has shown results,” she said.

In a recent chat, Indian Weightlifting Federation secretary general Sahdev Yadav had said that the national body is taking all necessary measures to curb the menace of doping. “We get surprise visits from the authorities at the camp. They can come three to four times in a month. There is no set pattern to it,” Chanu said, when asked how the athletes see the handling of the situation by IWLF.

Chanu spends a major part of the year in Patiala. Whenever she gets a chance to visit her hometown Imphal, she tries to make the best use of it, for she is also interested in other sports. “Weightlifting is the only sport I take part in, but there are some other activities that I like to watch such as cricket. And I love football. I support a club from my town. Whenever I go back home, I meet them,” said the diminutive lifter.

Standing at just 4 feet 11 inches, Chanu has dwarfed many with her abilities. Asked what makes her special, Sharma quipped: “All the successful athletes have something that makes them great. When it comes to her, it is her tremendous muscle strength.” With the Asian Championships set to kick off on April 18, Chanu has time to get back to her best and move forward in her quest for Olympic glory.