Home Sport Other

Game over, search begins

This will encourage more top players to participate,” Mohan said.

Published: 04th March 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Open snooker champion Matthew Selt of England, in Kochi on Sunday

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the past decade, the amateur circuit had been the highest level of snooker in India. The arrival of Indian Open, the first ever world-ranking tournament in the country, in 2013-14 changed the scenario and put India on the world map. 

The fifth edition of the event concluded on Sunday and with that, the five-year agreement between the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) and World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) expired. But BSFI officials are confident that the Indian Open is here to stay for years to come.

“The Indian Open will continue. Our next endeavour is to get more sponsors. We have a brand now, we have visibility and deliverables. We have to go to big private sector companies which is required. Like in kabaddi, we need corporates to come in,” Captain PVK Mohan, president of BSFI said.

The £323,000 event has been hosted in five cities so far and it is a huge leap from the amateur tournaments held in India.

“We have a lot of amateur tournaments. I guess it is a chicken and egg situation and if the TV viewing improves, we will have sponsors coming in. We are hoping for that and the only way out is to have ranking events. The amateur circuit is not going to work. It should be like a feeder zone for the professional circuit. That’s how we look at it,” said S Balasubramanian, BSFI secretary.

The Indian Open has brought some top professionals to India over the years. Current World No 1 Mark Selby has played in three editions. Former world champions John Higgins and Stuart Bingham are among many prominent players who have taken part. 

The biggest challenge for the officials has been to attract sponsors. “The big challenge was getting in funds when we started. Even today it is a big challenge. Every sport is facing this except for cricket. Getting in sponsors is a difficult task,” Balasubramanian said.

Captain Mohan said they had faced problems getting sponsorship in the second edition in Mumbai. He didn’t want to quantify how much money is required but revealed that expenses run into crores.
It is one thing to bring a world ranking tournament to India and another to sustain it.

“TV is very important. It is the key in sport. It doesn’t matter what kind of top class athletes you have and these guys who come here are top class athletes. It has to get TV coverage,” said Patrick Kinghorn, who is a TV presenter for the event. He is a familiar face to the Indian TV audience, having hosted many sports events.

Kinghorn believes the Indian Open has the quality to attract TV audience. “In terms of quality and depth of the competition, we have former world champions playing in this tournament,” Kinghorn said.

In a bid to strengthen the Indian challenge in the tournament, the organisers are planning to bring in new rules.

“We have from this year announced prize money for Indians who win one round. Somebody who reaches the final will get `25 lakh plus prize money. This will encourage more top players to participate,” Mohan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp