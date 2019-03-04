Home Sport Other

Sanjay helps Loyola reach summit clash

S Abishiek was Man of the Match in that game, for his innings of 39.

Published: 04th March 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: R Sanjay Yadav’s all-round display (4/24, 52) helped Loyola College beat RKM Vivekananda College by two wickets in a men’s semifinal of the 5th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial all-India inter-college T20 tournament at Guru Nanak College grounds. Loyola will meet Guru Nanak in the final. They beat Guru Nanak Stars by 41 runs in the other semifinal. S Abishiek was Man of the Match in that game, for his innings of 39.

Brief scores: RKM Vivekananda 150/7 in 20 ovs (D Prashanth Prabhu 26, Muhammed Adnan Khan 26, R Sanjay Yadav 4/24) lost to Loyola College 151/8 in 19.4 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 52, P Raj  Kumar 36). MoM: R Sanjay Yadav. Guru Nanak 155/7 in 20 ovs (S Abishiek 39 n.o, S Lokeshwar 37) bt Guru Nanak Stars 114 in 19.4 ovs (Varun M Totadri 49, S Arun 25). MoM: S Abishiek.

Basketball tourney

Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, will be organising its third invitational inter-college basketball tournament for the Jeppiaar Trophy at their premises from March 4 to 7. Loyola, MCC, SRM, Sathyabama, Hindustan and host Jeppiaar Institute of Technology will contest the tournament to be played in a league cum super league format.

Indian Bank hockey

Indian Bank, Chennai, defeated Greater Chennai City Police 5-1 in the Indian Bank state-level invitational hockey tournament. Southern Railway beat Tamil Nadu Police.
Results: Southern Railway Chennai bt Tamil Nadu Police 3-1; Indian Bank bt Greater Chennai City Police 5-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp