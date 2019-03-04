Sanjay helps Loyola reach summit clash

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: R Sanjay Yadav’s all-round display (4/24, 52) helped Loyola College beat RKM Vivekananda College by two wickets in a men’s semifinal of the 5th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial all-India inter-college T20 tournament at Guru Nanak College grounds. Loyola will meet Guru Nanak in the final. They beat Guru Nanak Stars by 41 runs in the other semifinal. S Abishiek was Man of the Match in that game, for his innings of 39.

Brief scores: RKM Vivekananda 150/7 in 20 ovs (D Prashanth Prabhu 26, Muhammed Adnan Khan 26, R Sanjay Yadav 4/24) lost to Loyola College 151/8 in 19.4 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 52, P Raj Kumar 36). MoM: R Sanjay Yadav. Guru Nanak 155/7 in 20 ovs (S Abishiek 39 n.o, S Lokeshwar 37) bt Guru Nanak Stars 114 in 19.4 ovs (Varun M Totadri 49, S Arun 25). MoM: S Abishiek.

Basketball tourney

Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, will be organising its third invitational inter-college basketball tournament for the Jeppiaar Trophy at their premises from March 4 to 7. Loyola, MCC, SRM, Sathyabama, Hindustan and host Jeppiaar Institute of Technology will contest the tournament to be played in a league cum super league format.

Indian Bank hockey

Indian Bank, Chennai, defeated Greater Chennai City Police 5-1 in the Indian Bank state-level invitational hockey tournament. Southern Railway beat Tamil Nadu Police.

Results: Southern Railway Chennai bt Tamil Nadu Police 3-1; Indian Bank bt Greater Chennai City Police 5-1.