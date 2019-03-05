Home Sport Other

TN athletes get govt jobs under quota

Chief Minister Edappadi K Pal­a­niswami presented appointment orders to athletes who won medals in important sports events.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the hike in the reservation for meritorious sportspersons in identified posts in the State government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Chief Minister Edappadi K Pal­a­niswami on Monday presented appointment orders to athletes who won medals in important sports events.  

Ayyasamy Dharun, who won a silver medal in Asian Games last year, received the order appointing him in Tamil Nadu Papers Limited while Lakshman Rohit Maradappa who won the Asian Rowing Championship last year, and fencing champion CA Bhavani Devi who won gold medal in the Commonwealth Championship event, received the order for appointment in TANGEDCo.

Further, the chief minister also presented cheques for awards to sportspersons who won medals in the third Asian Para Games held in Jakarta and their coaches (Rs 1.38 crore), cheques for awards to the tune of Rs 1.96 crore to those who won medals in the 35th National Games conducted in Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides, Palaniswami also handed over a cheque for Rs 60 lakh towards Tamil Nadu government’s contribution to Chennai Open ATP Challenger conducted between February 4 and 10, to Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president Vijay Amritraj.

