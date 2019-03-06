Home Sport Other

Loyola enter super league of basketball

Published: 06th March 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

KA Sengottaiyan, Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development at the prize distribution ceremony of Chief Minister’s Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reigning champions Loyola beat Sathyabama 73-53 and entered the super league of the 3rd inter-college basketball tournament for the Jeppiaar Trophy, held at Jeppiaar Institute of Technology in Sriperumpudur.

Results: Hindustan 84 bt MCC 66; Sathyabama 84 bt SRM 72; Jeppiaar Institute of Technology 85 bt Hindustan University 70; Loyola 73 bt Satyabama 53.

Jawahar Vidyalaya win

Rajath Rangarajan’s 42 and Aditya Ramaseshan’s 46 helped Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS beat Everwin Vidyashram in the final of the Jai Krishna Memorial U-13 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS 160/3 in 30 ovs (Rajath Rangarajan 42, N Aaditya Ramaseshan 46, Narendra Bharathi 35 n.o) bt Everwin Vidyasharm 157/6 in 30 ovs (RT Vetriselvan 57, SV Elancharal 38).

Player of the tournament: Rajath Rangarajan (Jawahar Vidyalaya). Consistent performer: S Sriman (Chennai Public School). Best batsman: K Sanjay (Jawahar Vidyalaya). Best bowler:  K Venesh Varshan (Jawahar Vidyalaya). Best all-rounder: SV Elancharal (Everwin Vidyasharm). Best fielder: RT Vetriselvan (Everwin Vidyasharm). Promising player: Vineeth  (Everwin Vidyasharm).

Kapil shines

Riding on T Kapil’s 5/43, Classic CC beat WABCO Ind RC by eight wickets in a second division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

II Division: WABCO Ind RC 138/9 in 30 ovs (Amit Tiwari 39 n.o, T Kapil 5/43) lost to Classic CC 139/2 in 19.1 ovs (KV Udhaya Kumar  54 n.o). IV Division: SRMC RI & RC 109 in 28. 1 ovs (P Bharath 4/22) bt Lucas TVS RC 94 in 28 ovs (S Rengaraj 5/32).

Indian Bank-IOB final

Indian Bank blanked Southern Railway 3-0 in the semifinals of the Indian Bank 3rd state-level invitational men’s hockey tournament. IOB beat ICF 4-3 in the other semi.

