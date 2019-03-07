It’s all over for Sindhu on day 1 of All England

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: She leans in, trying to get the sh­uttle across the net, but instead hits it, with the object ending on the floor. And with that, PV Sindhu’s challenge at All England Championships came to a premature conclusion at Arena Birmingham on Wednesday. In an intense 81-minute battle against South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun, the 23-year-old bowed down 16-21, 22-20, 18-21.

There are a few players in the women’s circuit who are as tall as Sindhu. Considering Hyun has the kind of reach that the Indian has, an encounter between the duo is bound to be hard-fought. In the 15 times that they have clashed, a three-game affair has happened six times. In their latest encounter, Hyun used a strong defensive game to outclass her opponent. Though Sindhu saved four match points (16-20) in the second game to bounce back, she was again found wanting in the third, when Hyun stretched her lead to seven to lead 20-13. Though the World No 6 saved four match points, it was not enough to stop the Korean.

Well known coach, U Vimal Kumar thinks Sung Ji Hyun’s game is better suited for All England. “The shuttles move slowly there, and she has a very strong defensive game. The head to head record is in Sindhu’s favour (8-7), it is all about who applies herself better on a given day,” Vimal, who is Saina Nehwal’s former coach, told this newspaper.

“She was down in the first game before she pulled the match back in her favour in the second, but could not do the same in the last game. She has always been vulnerable in the initial rounds. It is just that she has managed to pull through really close games. Last year, she had saved match points on a few occasions to progress further,” he added.

Former women’s national champion, Trupti Murgunde said Sindhu’s attacking game was at fault in the first game. “Her attacking shots in the opening game were aimed at the centre of the court. If she had tried to play it across, then it could have been beneficial. She made a strong comeback in the match, but was not good enough to close it. She played really well in patches,” Murgunde said.

In the last edition, Sindhu had reached the semifinal. Though she lost in the first ro­und this time, experts do not think it is a warning sign. Asked whether big tournaments like these play on shuttlers’ minds, Murgunde said: “It does play on th­eir minds, but I do not think it is such a big factor since these are very experienced players . Th­e­re is nothing to worry abo­ut, co­nsidering it was a close match.”

Results (Indians only): Singles: Men:

B Sai Praneeth bt HS Prannoy 21-19, 21-19. Women: Sung Ji Hyun bt PV Sindhu 16-21, 22-20, 18-21. Doubles: Women: Ekaterina Bolotova/Alina Davletova (Rus) bt Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha S Ram 18-21, 21-12, 21-12.