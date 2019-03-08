Dharun spells out targets for 2019

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: 48.50. That’s the one number that Dharun Ayyasamy has been having in his mind since January 1, 2019. The 22-year-old believes that he has to breach that barrier to be counted as a top-15 men’s 400m hurdles athletes in the world. His assessment isn’t off the mark. For example, in 2018, only 12 athletes posted sub 48.50 seconds in that category.

The Tiruppur lad, who broke the national record while clocking 48.96 seconds en route winning a silver at the Asian Games, is marginally behind the world’s best. He is currently the 23rd best (if only 2018 times are taken into consideration). And he feels there is only one way to keep moving up that leaderboard.

“More training and experience... there really is no substitute for that.”And why 48.50 seconds? Pat comes the response. “With this time, you are assured of a place in the finals in both the Worlds as well as the Olympics.” He again has a point. With a time of 48.50 seconds, he would have gotten into the finals of the last three Worlds as well as the two Summer Games in this discipline.

Apart from improving his time this season, Ayyasamy’s major goals include medalling at the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships (AAC) in April.

“Obviously, I have designs on winning a medal in Doha and I think I can I do it,” he told this newspaper. His confidence isn’t misplaced. He was the third fastest Asian athlete in 2018. Even then, he is well aware of his limitations. He will be racing against familiar foe Abderrahman Samba — the fastest man in 2018 — who clocked a barely believable 46.98 seconds in Paris in June to win one leg of the Diamond League. The Qatari took gold in Jakarta with a Games record so Ayyasamy is cautious. “The aim is gold... but it will be tough because Samba is there,” he said. “He is one of only two athletes to have dipped below 47 seconds ever so he is pretty good.”

But he is also mindful of a more immediate challenge, to qualify for the event. “Even though I have met the qualification guideline for the AAC, I still need to do the same at the Federation Cup in Patiala later this month because that is going to be the main selection trials for Doha.”

Even though Ayyasamy has been in good form of late (he won gold in both the Grands Prix he took part in), he is not leaving anything to chance. “I need to prove I can do it again in the main trials.”

Considering the JSW athlete, who also took home silver in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Asian Games, has been on song so far since beginning his training in Turkey earlier this year, he should do that with ease.