Dipa Karmakar turns into bronze medal wearing Barbie doll for Women's Day

Nidhi Tiwari By

Online Desk

Dipa Karmakar has added another feather to her cap by being immortalised as a Barbie doll by the iconic global brand for their 'Role Model' campaign to mark International Women's Day.

The Barbie doll made in her likeness dons a red full-sleeve singlet with a tight hairdo and wears a bronze medal. Dipa had won a bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Gymnastics Championships.

Barbie doll made in Dipa's likeness. (Photo: PTI)

The 25-year-old Indian gymnast who overcame flat feet has won 77 medals, including 67 gold, in state, national, and international championships. She has been chosen along with 19 other successful women from 17 countries to be included in Barbie's role model collection aimed at inspiring young girls.

"Dipa created history by becoming India’s first female gymnast to qualify for the final of the vault event at the Olympics. She missed out on bronze by a narrow margin, finishing fourth in the event. Dipa is one of only five women who has successfully landed the Produnova or handspring double front, the most difficult vault currently performed in women's gymnastics. She has defied all odds and inspired a generation of young girls to take up the sport of gymnastics," said the company in a statement. The doll created by American Ruth Handler turns 60 this year.

With the focus on diversity and inclusivity, the campaign features women from a variety of fields including the likes of World No.1 tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor, model and activist Yara Shahidi, activist and model Adwoa Aboah, sports journalist Melodie Robinson and many more from the ages of 18 to 85.

Barbie has faced criticism in the past for setting unrealistic body goals for young girls. Coming up with dolls featuring different body types, skin and hair colours and physical abilities unlike the cliched skinny, blonde and fair dolls, the brand's idea of beauty has evolved.

For every doll sold in the US from the role model collection, one dollar will be donated up to a maximum of USD 250,000. In 2015, Barbie had released a collection of dolls named 'Sheroes' featuring six real-life female heroes.

