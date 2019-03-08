Home Sport Other

Dipa Karmakar turns into bronze medal wearing Barbie doll for Women's Day

Dipa has been chosen along with 19 other successful women from 17 countries to be included in Barbie's role model collection aimed at inspiring young girls.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar with one-of-a-kind doll presented to her to commemorate Barbie's 60th anniversary. (Photo: PTI)

By Nidhi Tiwari
Online Desk

Dipa Karmakar has added another feather to her cap by being immortalised as a Barbie doll by the iconic global brand for their 'Role Model' campaign to mark International Women's Day.

The Barbie doll made in her likeness dons a red full-sleeve singlet with a tight hairdo and wears a bronze medal. Dipa had won a bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Gymnastics Championships.

Barbie doll made in Dipa's likeness. (Photo: PTI)

The 25-year-old Indian gymnast who overcame flat feet has won 77 medals, including 67 gold, in state, national, and international championships. She has been chosen along with 19 other successful women from 17 countries to be included in Barbie's role model collection aimed at inspiring young girls.

"Dipa created history by becoming India’s first female gymnast to qualify for the final of the vault event at the Olympics. She missed out on bronze by a narrow margin, finishing fourth in the event. Dipa is one of only five women who has successfully landed the Produnova or handspring double front, the most difficult vault currently performed in women's gymnastics. She has defied all odds and inspired a generation of young girls to take up the sport of gymnastics," said the company in a statement. The doll created by American Ruth Handler turns 60 this year.

With the focus on diversity and inclusivity, the campaign features women from a variety of fields including the likes of World No.1 tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor, model and activist Yara Shahidi, activist and model Adwoa Aboah, sports journalist Melodie Robinson and many more from the ages of 18 to 85.  

Barbie has faced criticism in the past for setting unrealistic body goals for young girls. Coming up with dolls featuring different body types, skin and hair colours and physical abilities unlike the cliched skinny, blonde and fair dolls, the brand's idea of beauty has evolved.

For every doll sold in the US from the role model collection, one dollar will be donated up to a maximum of USD 250,000. In 2015, Barbie had released a collection of dolls named 'Sheroes' featuring six real-life female heroes.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dipa Karmakar Barbie doll International Women's Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp