Easy victory for Anna Nagar against Cosmopolitan in veterans tennis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna Nagar beat Cosmopolitan Club ‘B’ 3-0 in the Sanmar-Tamil Nadu Tennis Association 45-plus veterans league.

Results: Anna Nagar bt Cosmopolitan Club ‘B’ 3-0 (Sunder Mohan/PR Kothandaran bt M Kousik Ganesh/N Ravishankar 6-1, 6-1; K Ramakrishnan/Christopher Vijay bt M Swethakumar/R Sankaranarayanan 6-3, 6-1; MD Suresh Kumar/K Vaidyanathan bt Swaminathan S 6-0, 1-6, 6-0). Madras Gymkhana ‘A’ bt Anna Nagar 2-1 (Sumita C/Anand M lost to K Ramakrishnan/Christopher Vijay 2-6, 3-6; Ravindran/Niranjan Kumar bt MD Suresh Kumar/ Radhakrishnan 6-3, 6-2; MP Shankar/M Padmanabhan bt Sunder Mohan/PR Kothandaran 7-5, 6-2). Ransa SC bt Madras CC ‘B’ 3-0 (Sumanth/Prasanna bt Venktaraghavan K/Sundaram S 6-3, 6-4; H Subbu/Govind bt VN Shiva Shankar/Desmond 6-3, 7-6 (3); Arjun/BV Kaushik bt P Chellappan/Vijayanand 6-0, 6-1).

Bhuvanesh shines

A Bhuvanesh Kumar of St Joseph’s College of Engineering bagged the first place in the bo kata event at the Shurito national level karate tournament, conducted at JJ basketball stadium. He also secured a bronze medal in the individual kata event.

Big victory for St Bede’s

PL Harshavardhan Sai’s century (113) paved the way for St Bede’s AIHSS to defeat St Patrick’s by 100 runs in the Chockalingam Memorial Trophy Under-15 invitational cricket tournament.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS 250/2 in 50 ovs (Harshavardhan Sai 113, S Mohamed Ali 40 n.o, S Prakash 79) bt St Patrick’s AIHSS 150 in 47.5 ovs (Rohan Prakash 37, M Rushilkumar 37, SK Kilrukhan 4/8).

Madhavan scalps 4

S Madhavan’s 4 for 20 propelled City Central League to beat Sridhar CC by 21 runs in a fourth division ‘D’ Zone match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: City Central League 183 in 47.3 ovs (MF Jim Israel 39, V Santhosh Kumar 3/25) bt Sridhar Cricket Club 162 in 47 ovs (J Rhodes 76, S Madhavan 4/20, BV Kumar 3/35). Fox Trotters Cricket Club 160 in 48 ovs (RF Frankfort 72, M Purushothaman 33, G Sakthivel 4/42, G Manikandan 3/17) lost to Triplicane Cricket Club 164/6 in 40.2 ovs (V Gowtham 57, K Surendar 3/51).

Dakshineshwar wins

Unseeded Suresh Dakshineshwar of Tamil Nadu toppled top-seeded Suraj Prabodh of Karnataka in two straight sets to enter the men’s singles semi-finals of the Dhoot Transmission Poona Club Trophy AITA men’s and women’s open tennis championships in Pune on Thursday. Dakshineshwar won 6-4, 7-5 and will meet lucky loser Anvit Bendre, a local player, in the semifinal.