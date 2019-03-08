Home Sport Other

Swapna Burman gets customised shoes for her 12-toed feet

German global sportswear company Adidas created and delivered customised footwear for Swapna, who has been struggled to fit in her feet into regular shoes.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Burman

Swapna Burman (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asian Games gold-medallist Indian heptathlete Swapna Burman has received a pair of customised shoes to fit her 12-toed feet.

German global sportswear company Adidas created and delivered customised footwear for Swapna, who has been struggled to fit in her feet into regular shoes.

"I'm so excited to finally have these pairs.

I have already started training in these and I know from here on I can focus entirely on improving my performances without worrying about any pain," Swapna said.

"The journey from here should get easier. I would like to thank the adidas team in India and at the Athlete Services Lab for helping me with this solution.

"I shall continue to work hard and keep moving towards my goal of winning honours for the country."

Adidas took Swapna to their Athlete Services Lab in Herzogenaurach, Germany for a detailed footwear analysis.

"Taking into consideration the unique task we had at hand, we at adidas are proud to provide Swapna with unique pairs that shall help her across the seven different disciplines of Heptathlon," said Sharad Singla, Director - Brand Marketing, adidas India.

Apart from Swapna, adidas recently signed athletes Hima Das and Nikhat Zareen amongst others to use sports as a catalyst to bring positive change.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swapna Burman Adidas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp