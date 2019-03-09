WADA headache for inderjeet

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After what appeared a reprieve, things are back to looking less than optimistic for Inderjeet Singh. The shot-putter, whose four-year ban for failing a 2016 dope test was overturned late last year by the Anti-Doping Appeals Panel, is now set for another legal tussle with WADA confirming its intention to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). “...can confirm that WADA is appealing this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” a WADA official revealed.

Inderjeet had his ban overturned after ADAP found serious deviations from international standards in the way his urine sample was collected and tested. Inderjeet had two separate samples test positive. The first, collected from his house in Bhiwani, Haryana on June 29, was reportedly stored by the Dope Collection Officer in a refrigerator in his home.

The second, collected at the National Athletics Championships in Hyderabad, had initially returned a negative result, but then tested borderline positive upon detailed analysis using Isotope-ratio mass spectrometry (IRMS) method. However, there were discrepancies in this test too with Inderjeet reportedly giving 150ml of urine but the National Drug Testing Laboratory (NDTL) only recording the receipt of 120ml.

The ADAP had given Inderjeet the benefit of the doubt and concluded that the missing volume meant that the sample had been tampered with. WADA however is bound to contest this at CAS with their Anti-Doping Code (article 3.2.3) stating that “Departures from any other International Standard or other anti-doping rule or policy set forth in the Code or Anti-Doping Organization rules which did not cause an Adverse Analytical Finding or other anti-doping rule violation shall not invalidate such evidence or results.”

It is not clear though whether WADA will be allowed to appeal — they had 21 days from receipt of relevant documents from NADA, a deadline which has long passed. They have reportedly asked CAS for an extension to the appeal period. Inderjeet’s camp though remains positive that he will be free to resume his career and continue his push towards a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

“There was so much goof-up on the part of NADA and NDTL. We are confident that we will overcome every obstacle placed before us,” said sources close to the shot-putter. What the camp is counting on is the fact that WADA has not sanctioned Inderjeet, nor has it objected to his participation in events. Also, Inderjeet had been informing WADA after every hearing and they did not raise objections at any stage.