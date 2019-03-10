Loyola retain basketball title

CHENNAI: Loyola College Chennai defeated JIT 76-63 in their final league game to retain the Jeppiaar trophy in the third inter-collegiate basketball tournament, conducted by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur. Loyola is winning the tournament for the third time in a row. Aakash, who played a vital role in Loyola’s triumph, was declared the most valuable player of the tournament. He received a cash award of `2,500 and a trophy.
Results: Loyola 76 (Mukesh 16, Akash 27, Mukil 12) bt JIT 63 (Vishvesh 17, Daniel Richards 15); Sathyabama 87 (Manoj Kumar 19, Dinesh 24) bt Hindustan 72 (Dhilavar 25, Sridhar 15).
Aravind shines
V Aravind’s 64 propelled Evergreen CC to a three-wicket win over Karna CC in a second division match of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.
Brief scores: second division: Karna CC 155/7 in 25 ovs (E Viji 25, K Jagadeshwaran 25, P Kumerasan 28, V Rajkumar 3/25) lost to Evergreen CC 157/7 in 23.3 ovs (V Aravind 64, P Venkatesan 29, K Murugan 27, S Nagesh 4/33).third division: VRCET ‘B’ 98 in 20.4 ovs (M Gajendiran 3/22, S Dinakaran 3/8) lost Suriya Polytechnic 99/3 in 22 ovs (S Dinakaran 33).
Tennis tournament
Krishnan Tennis Centre will conduct the 23rd Annual Turbo Energy Markers’ Tennis Tournament from 24th to 30th March 2019. Entries close on March 17. For information, contact: Seetharaman at 98843 59706.