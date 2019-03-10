Loyola retain basketball title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Loyola College Chennai defeated JIT 76-63 in their final league game to retain the Jeppiaar trophy in the third inter-collegiate basketball tournament, conducted by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur. Loyola is winning the tournament for the third time in a row. Aakash, who played a vital role in Loyola’s triumph, was declared the most valuable player of the tournament. He received a cash award of `2,500 and a trophy.

Results: Loyola 76 (Mukesh 16, Akash 27, Mukil 12) bt JIT 63 (Vishvesh 17, Daniel Richards 15); Sathyabama 87 (Manoj Kumar 19, Dinesh 24) bt Hindustan 72 (Dhilavar 25, Sridhar 15).

Aravind shines

V Aravind’s 64 propelled Evergreen CC to a three-wicket win over Karna CC in a second division match of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

Brief scores: second division: Karna CC 155/7 in 25 ovs (E Viji 25, K Jagadeshwaran 25, P Kumerasan 28, V Rajkumar 3/25) lost to Evergreen CC 157/7 in 23.3 ovs (V Aravind 64, P Venkatesan 29, K Murugan 27, S Nagesh 4/33).third division: VRCET ‘B’ 98 in 20.4 ovs (M Gajendiran 3/22, S Dinakaran 3/8) lost Suriya Polytechnic 99/3 in 22 ovs (S Dinakaran 33).

Tennis tournament

Krishnan Tennis Centre will conduct the 23rd Annual Turbo Energy Markers’ Tennis Tournament fr­om 24th to 30th March 2019. Entries close on Ma­rch 17. For information, contact: Seetharaman at 98843 59706.