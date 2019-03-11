Archery: New rules, new hope

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: It has been a challenging few years for Indian archery, especially in recurve category. The interval from 2008 to 2012 was a golden period as recurve archers kept clinching medals in international competitions. The men’s team was ranked No 1 in the world, Deepika Kumari was No 1 in the world while the women’s team was ranked as high as No 3.

Since then, they have been suffering a slow and painful death. Only two medals have come their way in the last two years in World Cups — both won by Deepika last year. The men have disappointed the most, not getting past the quarterfinals in the last year.And this was mainly down to the squad being full of inexperienced archers who were selected after a faulty method. The team composition kept changing from one World Cup to the next with Atanu Das being the only constant. The likes of Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Ajay and Vishwas made the team at various stages and were ill-equipped to deal with the pressure.But from this year, the selection criteria have been tweaked to include average points along with points gained from the Olympic round which will be a round-robin affair. This reduces the chances of an archer getting selected after doing well in one particular section.

“In the last two years, the previous body was selecting archers on the basis of points earned in one round. So despite my average score being higher, I was getting ignored. And I had even written to them to request them to not conduct selection trials in such an arbitrary fashion. But those pleas fell on deaf ears,” former Olympian Tarundeep Rai said on the sidelines of the 39th Senior National Archery Championship in Cuttack.

The selection trials n Rohtak in January saw 16 archers selected. Tarundeep, Atanu and Mangal Singh Champia finished in the top three. All former Olympians.“I’m not against young archers. It’s just that in certain situations, especially during clutch moments at an international meet, experience matters. And if average scores are included, it proves that experienced archers can hit the higher scores consistently,” Mangal added.

But the trio is still not guaranteed a spot in either the upcoming stages of the World Cup or the World Championships. The 16 will vie with the top eight from the nationals at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. The top four among them will enter the first and the third stages of the World Cup while the top three will head to the Dutch city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch in June for the World Championships. The second stage of the World Cup will be for archers ranked from five to eight. A separate trial will be held for the fourth World Cup stage.

“Our aim is to create a strong B squad as well. Such a selection method will ensure we create a talented pool mixed with young as well as experienced archers,” AAI president BVP Rao said. Such a comprehensive method has been hailed by the archers. “We cannot guarantee a medal nor can we say we will secure the full Olympic quotas. But we can safely say the performances will be an upgrade over the last couple of years,” Tarundeep signed off.