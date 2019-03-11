Next Gen Cup Golf Tournament 2019: 88 golfers get on the course, play a game to raise funds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The blazing sun didn’t deter the 88 players who took part in Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen’s first edition of the Next Gen Cup Golf Tournament 2019 on Saturday. All the proceeds collected in this ‘Golf for a cause’ event will go towards on-going projects by the club like building toilets in three government schools. A certain amount of the proceeds will also go towards the families of the victims of the Pulwama attacks.

“This is the biggest fundraiser we have organised in the six years of our existence as a club,” said club services director, Aditya Bhargava. “There are many people who want to give back to society, but they don’t have the platform to do so. We have people who are 20 years old and 75 years old who are here for a good game of playing for a cause.”

A Chummar Verghese and Venkat Krishnan bagged the first place while Muthu Venkatachalam and Abhiram Udayanan came in second. Dr S Venkatesh and Unni Tharakkan came in third. Prabhu was given the ‘straightest drive’ title while Dr S Venkatesh got the ‘closest to the pin’ title.

The game was played in the ‘2 Ball Better Ball’ format where two teams of two players compete against each other per hole, and the better score from each team is taken into consideration for the overall score.

“We kept the team format so that it is interesting for the players,” said Jayanan Satagopal, professional golfer and tournament director. “That way one player can play it safe while the other is aggressive, so you end up getting a better score. When playing as a team, they can cheer each other up to do better.”

Conceptualised by club president Akil Murthi and Aditya Bhargava, the format of the game was ‘2 Ball Better Ball’.