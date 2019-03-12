Deepika Kumari on right pathway

Ayantan Chowdhury By

CUTTACK: June 25, 2018. Former World No 1 Deepika Kumari had just clinched gold in the World Cup Stage 3 in Salt Lake City, USA. She had beaten Germany’s Michelle Kroppen 7-3 in the final. It was her first individual gold medal in six years, a long wait for the recurve archer. Her first word after winning was, “Finally.”The monkey was finally off her back. Or so it seemed. After a long time, she was beginning to enjoy her game again.

“I was repeating to myself, ‘just do it the best, this is your time; just enjoy your game and forget about winning or losing and have fun’,” Deepika had said at that time.Then came the Asian Games. Her World Cup showing had prompted people to label her as one of the favourites in Jakarta. The country started hoping for a medal. The pressure was yanked up.

Her start was auspicious. After getting a bye, Deepika got past North Korea’s Hyang Ji Ri (6-2). She was leading her pre-quarterfinal clash but eventually fell to her opponent from Chinese Taipei.

Most of the English dailies in the country carried a photo of her where she was seen in tears and was being consoled by Atanu Das. It seemed she had again fallen to her age-old nemesis: pressure.

Monday was different. Under the scorching sun at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, she was all smiles. Here for the 39th Senior National Archery Championship, she helped Jharkhand to a silver in the women’s team event in the recurve section. When asked about her Asiad showing, she said, “I can’t change people’s perception. Most people do not know the whole truth. I was suffering from dengue. I was advised complete bed rest, forget shooting. But I still tried.”

Things have changed. The 24-year-old has gotten engaged to Atanu, whom she considers as one of her pillars. The smile is back. She is in a better state mentally. “It’s great to be with him. He always supports me, constantly guides me. And most importantly, it is great to be with someone from the same fraternity. He understands my problems and deals with them accordingly.”And what about her game? Is it true that she is someone who crumbles under pressure? With this being an Olympic qualification year, is she feeling the heat?

She laughs at first. Then she continues, “I want to point out something. The mental part of the game is hugely important in today’s time. Not only in sports but in real life. When we started out it was only about getting medals. It still is. But it is not easy. We have just started working with a mental trainer. It takes time. It does not happen overnight. I’m not someone who gives excuses. Compare it with the system abroad. They start the entire process from a young age. After a point, it becomes second nature to them.”

The 24-year-old from Ranchi is diligently working to fix her flaws. She knows the World Championships (a qualifying event) in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, is the best bet to reach Tokyo. But before that, all the top 16 archers from the Rohtak selection trials and top eight from Cuttack will have further trials in Bhubaneswar to select the squad for the World Cups as well as the World Championships.

“I’m working with Mugdha Bavare ma’am of OGQ on the mental aspect for sometime now. I want to improve and prepare for all eventualities. My form is still not up there yet. I’m working hard. The nationals was a good way to check where I stand. I will give it my all in Bhubaneswar. I’m hopeful that I will make the squad. I want to be at my peak by the time the Olympics start. That is the long term aim.”

The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist is known to avoid the public spotlight. She is also media shy. Despite all these, a documentary about her was released on Netflix to mark International Women’s Day last year. A movie on her is also in the pipeline. Does the Padma Shri awardee regret being famous?

“I love archery. Whatever I have got is because of the sport. I just want people to know that there are struggles that a sportsperson goes through to make it to the top. A lot of sacrifices from not only the athlete but from people all around her. My only dream is to win an Olympic medal and make my country proud.”

Men: 70+70: 1. Sukhmani Babrekar (Maharashtra), 2. Pravin Jadhav (SSCB), 3. Tarundeep Rai (SSCB). Individual Olympic round: 1. Pravin Jadhav, 2. Satyam Patil (Maharashtra), 3. Atanu Das (PSPB).

Women: 70+70: L Bombayla Devi (RSPB), 2. Ankita Bhakat (Jharkhand), 3. Preeti (Haryana). Individual Olympic round: 1. Ankita Bhakat, 2. Ridhi (Haryana), 3. L Bombayla Devi.

Team: Men: 1. Assam, 2. SSCB, 3. AIPSCB. Women: 1. Haryana, 2. Jharkhand, 3. Assam.Mixed: 1. Haryana, 2. Jharkhand, 3. AIPSCB.