Archery Association of India president BVP Rao wants to hit bullseye

INCE the December 23 elections, it has been anything but smooth sailing for the Archery Association of India (AAI). From court cases to threats of disaffiliation from World Archery, the body has had to face quite a few hurdles. In an exclusive chat with this daily, AAI president BVP Rao speaks about the problems still to be addressed as well as the rocky start. Excerpts:-

Are you unhappy with the entire episode since the new body has taken over duties?

I would like to clarify that the entire episode has been misinterpreted by many members including the media. Dr SY Quraishi (former court-appointed administrator of AAI) tabled a fabulous constitution that goes over and above the Sports Code. It does not undermine the Sports Code at all. The rest of the matter, the court will take a final call. I do not want to react on what the IOA and Sports Ministry have been saying.

Have you tried to speak with the concerned parties (IOA & Sports Ministry)?

As soon as we won the elections, our secretary (Maha Singh) sent a letter to Rajeev Mehta (IOA secretary general). But there was no response. Now we cannot go to all and sundry to try and explain our situation. We have work to do. I also met the new sports secretary a few days back. It was just an informal visit.

World Archery has allowed the new body to go ahead with selecting archers. How pleased are you with the move?

It is great for the archers. Now they do not have to worry about other matters and can focus on the sport. I personally went to WA’s headquarters in Switzerland and tried explaining. When they came over and heard our version, they supported us. I’m very happy that our efforts are bearing fruit.

There were talks that the IOA wanted the formation of an ad-hoc committee?

Yes, Rajeev Mehta did moot the idea but I’m glad WA shot it down. We are almost close to selecting the squad for the Worlds. The priority should be to help the sport grow, not to ruin it further by engaging in more petty politics.

What about the issues raised by WA regarding lack of affiliation for archers?

That is something we are working towards. What happens now is during the middle of the season or right before a tournament, they change states. I have constituted a committee to look into it. We will create a transfer system so that this is regularised. The situation will definitely be improved. I also agree that the constitution is not perfect and we will work towards improving it.

There are also issues like conflict of interest with regards to members of the executive council. Your take.

This point was also raised during our meeting with WA. See... it is a new body and if we implement it to the core, we will run out of able voices in the council. I

agree things have to be made tighter but again, it will take a while. (for example, Purnima Mahato is a coach as well as a member of the EC).

AAI has already come out with the calendar. Do you think you can stick to it?

Just a few days back, the information came through that the school games have been scheduled at the same time as the junior nationals (laughs). Events which were not held over the past few years, we are conducting now. The plan is from next season, to finish the season by December so that the archers can fully focus on preparing for the Olympics.

What about preparations for World Championships?

The selection method has been done in consultation with other top countries like France and USA. We will ensure the best team goes and we earn full quota places. We will also try to improve even further with time. For now, the Worlds team will head to the Netherlands straight from Turkey so as to get maximum time for preparation.