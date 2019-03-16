Home Sport Other

Kamalpreet qualifies for Asian C’ship

  Kamalpreet  Kaur’s parents had an irrational fear when she told them about her ambition to become an athlete.

Kamalpreet Kaur

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

PATIALA :  Kamalpreet  Kaur’s parents had an irrational fear when she told them about her ambition to become an athlete. They immediately tried to change her mind. “You will have to stay alone in hostels. You will become homesick.”All Kaur told them in response was ‘I will manage’. Five years later, it’s fair to say she has more than just managed. On Friday, the 23-year-old threw the discus to 60.25m to qualify for next month’s Asian Athletics Championships. The main contender for top spot, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, finished second with a throw of 56.36m, well below the qualifying mark of 58.50m.

The Punjab girl’s gold is sweeter as she could not qualify for last year’s Asian Games. Even though she is still relatively young, she already has an impressive CV, including breaking a six-year-old mark set by national record holder Krishna Poonia. At the 2018 Inter-Railways meet, Kaur had a personal best of 61.04m, breaking Poonia’s Railways record in the process. In 2016, when she started pursuing the sport seriously for the first time after dabbling in shot put for a while, she won gold at the under-18 and under-20 nationals. She also finished sixth at the World University Games two years ago.

 “It was a good throw, but it could have been better,” she said after her performance on Friday. Kaur wanted to get clo­ser to her personal best but lo­w­er back pain — she was on painkillers to take part in the co­mpetition — put paid to th­ose hopes. “I have lower back pain and took painkillers... Thankfully, I qualified for the Asian Championships.”

She comes back to explain why her parents were apprehe­nsive about her career choice initially. “People in my village (Badal)... a lot of them do go out to stay in hostels but come back because ‘dil nahi lagta’ (they feel homesick).’ With a ticket for Doha booked, she will have to disprove that theory again in a month’s time.On a rather dull day, the only other athlete to meet AFI’s qualifying mark in any event was javelin thrower Shivpal Singh. His mark of 81.85m in qualifying (80.75 was the mark) comfortably saw him achieve it.

