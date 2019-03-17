Home Sport Other

Asian Youth Athletics Championships: Dad drives auto, daughter wins double gold

After dominating the Indian junior circuit over the last two months, Tabhita Philip Maheswaran is showing her potential on the Asian stage.

PATIALA: After dominating the Indian junior circuit over the last two months, Tabhita Philip Maheswaran is showing her potential on the Asian stage. At the Khelo India Games in January, she won gold medals in long jump, triple jump and 100m hurdles. A month later, she bagged gold in long jump and 100m hurdles at the national youth athletics meet.

Using that as a launchpad, the 17-year-old has claimed two gold medals in as many days at the ongoing Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong. After winning the 100m hurdles event on Friday with a time of 13.86 seconds — just 0.48 seconds outside the current senior national record — she clinched first place in long jump on Saturday with a leap of 5.86m.

Remarkable about Tabhita’s rapid rise is the back story. Her father, auto driver Philip Maheswaran, is the sole breadwinner of the family (mother is a housewife). “I am naturally thrilled with what my daughter has achieved,” Maheswaran, who stays in Virugambakkam in Chennai, told TNIE.

He also said that a good performance in the school annual sports day motivated Tabhita to pursue athletics at a higher level.

Coach Nagarajan gave more insight into her training routine. “She has been training under me in my academy for four years in Broadway (St Joseph’s Sports Academy),” he said. The coach was expecting Tabhita to medal in Hong Kong.

“I saw what she had done and I compared the times she generated to some of the best timings in her age-group across Asia. Then itself I knew there was a chance for her.”
All he had told her before boarding the flight was to not worry about the result. 

“I just told her to keep an eye on performance and not worry about the result. Because I am of the belief that performance takes care of the result.”

