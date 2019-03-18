Annu Rani off to worlds, ends record wait

Home Sport Other

Annu  Rani is no stranger to breaking national records. In three years and three months from March 2014 to June 2017, she set a new women’s javelin mark before rewriting it four more times.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

PATIALA: Annu  Rani is no stranger to breaking national records. In three years and three months from March 2014 to June 2017, she set a new women’s javelin mark before rewriting it four more times. The fourth time she broke it with a throw of 61.86m at the Federation Cup in June 2017, she had qualified for the London Worlds. Rani, who had become the first Indian woman in history to break the 60m barrier, was held in high regard then.

But since laying down that marker at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, she never crossed 60m even once in a competitive environment. Twenty-one months, 12 events and zero legal attempts over 60m. Thankfully, the 26-year-old put a stop to that long streak at the ongoing Federation Cup here. She not only breached the 60m mark but set a new national mark with a throw of 62.35m to qualify for the World Championships in Doha in September.​


She accepted that she has been going through a rough period recently.

“I did not have a problem as such. The thing was I able to do it in training but not during a competition.” Performing way below par at the Asian Games (her best throw was 53.93m, 7m below her optimum capacity) still rankles her. “I was struggling in Jakarta,” she said. “I was not performing well for two years so I was under pressure there. Bronze went at 56m and that’s nothing for me.”

This isn’t to say that she is back. Her next agenda is to address her technique, especially her throwing hand at the point of release. “My training has been good but there is a technical problem,” she said. “I must improve. The problem is that when I throw, I bring my hand and slow it down. This movement decreases my power and distance.”

Identifying the problem is only part of the solution, devising corrective measures is the more challenging aspect. Her coach, Baljeet Singh, has already started this process.

“I explained that earlier she was throwing with an open chest stance. The angle of the release was going high so she was losing out on a couple of metres. So we made her throw sideways which increased the reach. In the offseason, we trained with lightweight javelins, iron balls and golf balls to improve her control.” How does this help? “Once you learn to control throwing a lightweight object, it’s easier to maintain a singular trajectory when throwing a heavier object.” 

Baljeet also made it a point to make her watch videos through the night during camps to highlight her flaws. “We watch videos for two hours in the night. We take pictures and then send them to her saying these are the points we have to work on. We also look at the best throwers across the world.”

Apart from the technical aspect, lack of proper competition among women throwers also cost her dear. “In the men’s section, there are a lot of throwers and they are all improving. Till two years ago, my senior, Suman Devi, was doing well and it used to push me a lot. Without competition, you become complacent.”

