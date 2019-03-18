Home Sport Other

India eye gold in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey

Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh and his troops expressed their eagerness to compete in the Azlan Shah Cup.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian mens hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh

Indian mens hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Indian mens hockey teams departure for the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, skipper Manpreet Singh and his troops expressed their eagerness to compete in the first marquee event of the year.

India begin their campaign against Japan on March 23 and will be looking to continue their winning form against the Japanese side who they last met during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy last year.

"It's the first tournament of the season and naturally we are quite eager to make a positive start as it will give us the right momentum ahead of the FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar," Manpreet said.

"We have worked really hard in the camp, often training at noon to get used to playing in the hot and humid weather conditions that we are going to experience in Ipoh."

The team left for Malaysia from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

"We will be playing the Asian Games Champions Japan in the opening match of the tournament and we will have to be at our best to beat them. he added.

The Indian team will play their second game against Korea on March 24, while they play their nemesis and Asian Games Silver medallist Malaysia on March 26.

"Though we are the highest ranked team in the tournament, we cannot get ahead of ourselves and have to take one match at a time rather than thinking directly about the final, as we have some tough encounters to begin with. Each step is important and the objective will be to ensure that we come out victorious in all our matches," the skipper said.

Manpreet believes that the World Cup was a major learning step for the team and many players who have been given a chance are in a better position to handle pressure situations.

"The World Cup was a great learning for all of us. Though, we weren't able to go beyond the quarter final, I believe the world took a note of the immense potential of a young team who played with all their heart.

"At this camp, we have looked back at our mistakes and have also tried to develop some new combinations that can help us improve our game. We are confident of our chances of winning but don't want to get complacent," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian mens hockey team Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Manpreet Singh Indian hockey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp