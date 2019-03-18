Home Sport Other

Sachit hits 84, Friends beat Central Bank

 R Sachit Rai’s 84 helped Friends XI, Tambaram, beat Central Bank of India in the Kancheepuram District Cricket Association-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament on Sunday.

By Express News Service

R Sachit Rai's 84 helped Friends XI, Tambaram, beat Central Bank of India in the Kancheepuram District Cricket Association-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament on Sunday.
Brief scores: Friends XI Tambaram 205/4 in 20 ovs (R Sachit Rai 84, M Raja 38) bt Central Bank of India 80/8 in 20 ovs. 

MoM: R Sachit Rai; Sumangali Homes 178/3 in 20 ovs (Prudhvi Raj 65, S Babu 50, Arjun 30) bt Avengers CC 114 in 17.4 ovs (Pradeep Kumar 4/12). MoM: Prudhvi Raj; Blue Bird CC 64 in 17.2 ovs (R Antony Montford 3/13) lost to Syndicate Bank 65/0 in 5.5 ovs (Purushottaman 37 n.o). MoM: R Antony Montford.

New Star beat Suriya

K Vijay Kumar’s 40 propelled New Star CC to a three-wicket win over Suriya GOI in a second division match of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Ammu CC 171/7 in 25 ovs (T Periyanasamy 27, V Sathish 32) bt Ny Yg Indian CC 95/9 in 24.4 ovs (J Guru 3/21); Suriya GOI 131/5 in 25 ovs (S Suriya 35, V Rajasekar 32, KMD Iliyas 28 n.o, Arun Raj 3/32) lost to New Star CC 133/7 in 23.1 ovs (K Vijayakumar 40, S Arivazhagan 3/22); SG CC 85 in 20.4 ovs (R Ram Kumar 3/20, A Anandhakumaran 3/20, M Kumerasan 3/17) lost to Mahaveer CA 86/4 in 14.2 ovs (M Kumerasan 32 n.o). III Division: United CC B 158 in 25 ovs (S Balaji 25, M Karthick 30, Santhosh Raj 34) bt LM CC 130/9 in 25 ovs (K Loganathan 37, P Prabhu 27, GM Vinoth 3/18).

Sports quota trials 

The Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, will conduct selection trials for sports quota admission in basketball, football and ball badminton for boys and girls for the academic year 2019-20 on March 29 at the college premises. For details contact 7401292223, 27159000.

