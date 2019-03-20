Roadblocks cleared, ministry promises reimbursement to paddlers

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new year did not bring cheers to India’s table tennis players. The first three months proved problematic with regards to funding and clearance from the sports ministry for participation in World Tour and Challenger events. Things are likely to improve from May.

When Massimo Costantini was coach, he was given the freedom to prepare the ACTC (annual competition and training calendar) and finalise dates and venues for national camps. Before leaving in September, the Italian had prepared a roadmap till December, allowing paddlers to focus on their job.

In 2019, paddlers have run into problems ahead of four tournaments — Hungarian Open, Portugal Open and the upcoming Oman Open and Qatar Open. While clearance for the World Tour meet in Budapest arrived at the last moment, the Lisbon event saw only three players travelling instead of the six who had applied because the government approval had not arrived in time.

For both Oman and Qatar, the ministry wrote to Table Tennis Federation of India saying they will not provide funds. While the top stars are paying for themselves, Sutirtha Mukherjee had to cancel plans as she could not afford it. Approval for Qatar is yet to arrive.

“After Max (Massimo) left, there is a gap in the administrative side. He used to take care of paperwork and prepare everything in advance. I’m sure the federation and ministry are trying to rectify the situation, but the momentum is slipping. Keeping the Olympics in mind, we are hoping for a quick solution,” World No 28 G Sathiyan said.

On Monday, there was a meeting at the Sports Authority of India headquarters with TTFI, ministry and IOA officials as well as the paddlers in the TOP scheme to resolve the issue. The names and venues of events Indians will participate this year was approved. It was assured that from May, when the next set of events start, paddlers will not face problems.

“The ACTC being approved will allow players to concentrate on the sport instead of worrying about paperwork. Those who paid from their own pockets were assured reimbursement. The funding for Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, who are under the TOP scheme, was outlined,” said an official who attended the meeting. While staging Khelo India consumed a lot of time, the new sports secretary’s arrival was also an issue leading to delays.

Papic roped in as coach

Canadian Dejan Papic will be appointed as India’s new coach. This comes after a meeting with ministry, IOA, SAI and TTFI officials. He will be contracted till the end of the 2020 Olympics. Papic will arrive ahead of the World Championship in Budapest. His formal joining will be from July. He has coached Qatar and Canada. Costantini proposed his name.