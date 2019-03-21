Home Sport Other

I-League long whistle?

The timing was ironic, to the say least. Just as Chennai City FC were celebrating becoming the 12th I-League champions, bad news was being dispersed on the sidelines.

Published: 21st March 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai City FC players during the I-League trophy ceremony in Chennai on Wednesday

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The timing was ironic, to the say least. Just as Chennai City FC were celebrating becoming the 12th I-League champions, bad news was being dispersed on the sidelines.
All India Football Federation’s secretary Kushal Das stopped short of saying in as many words, but it was pretty obvious what was going to happen to the I-League next season. “I won’t say ‘it won’t be the top tier’. But it may not be the top tier,” he said.

A merger seems unlikely with Das revealing that Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) — promoters of the Indian Super League — will expand the league and release bid documents that I-League clubs can pick up. The clubs who cannot pay the reported franchise fee of `15 crore and meet the financial commitments of playing in the ISL will stay back in the I-League, which looks all but certain to become the second tier of Indian football.

“We had said four years back, that as per contractual obligations to the marketing partner, Indian Super League has to be the top league,” said Das. “We had held it back for some years so that we could find a middle path. You have to understand that if we just merge everything and create a 20-club league, there will be huge financial implications,” he added.

“As it is, it is difficult to find a sustainable model for football. If we just merge, without any planning, it will create huge issues with the clubs, our marketing partners, the broadcasters and the sponsors.”
The likes of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were insistent that their entry into the ISL were subject to FSDL waiving the franchise fee. But Das virtually ruled this out. “I think that will be very difficult,” he said. “There are clubs who are paying that franchise fee. If you try to bring in clubs who are not paying that franchise fee, then it will lead to problems with the existing clubs. When the contractual obligations with the existing clubs get over, then we can consider this.”

Das, though, did leave some hope for the I-League for the future, stressing that a three-tier league structure with promotion and relegation was what the AIFF envisages in the long term. “We have always said that ultimately, there has to be a league structure with promotion and relegation,” he said.
“There is no doubt about it. The timing of this has to be done properly because we have to find a sustainable model. In other leagues, when a team gets relegated, they get parachute payments. Those things are not here. Let’s say Kerala Blasters get relegated. If there are no parachute payments to support them, they will have problems. Till we find that sustainable solution, we have to continue like this. The idea is to have promotion and relegation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp