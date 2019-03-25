Home Sport Other

Getting tougher mentally & physically is key to World Championship medal: K Srikanth 

Srikanth, who had clinched four titles in 2017, lost nine quarterfinals and two semifinals while reaching the finals only once at the Commonwealth Games in the last 15 months.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian ace Kidambi Srikanth said it was irritating to lose close quarterfinals in a title-less season and stressed on the need to get physically and mentally tougher to win medals at the World Championship and Olympic Games.

Srikanth, who had clinched four titles in 2017, lost nine quarterfinals and two semifinals while reaching the finals only once at the Commonwealth Games in the last 15 months.

"I think the series of quarterfinals are more irritating for me than losing in the first round," Srikanth told reporters on the eve of the India Open, starting here Tuesday.

"I think I have been consistent against a few players and then not able to get that win against a few others at quarterfinals and semifinals, that is what I'm working on -- to last the whole week.

"Probably, if I can do well in next 3-4 months before the World Championship. If I can get better physically and tougher mentally, I think I can do well at World Championship," he added.

Srikanth had suffered a leg injury at the 2017 Senior Nationals and ever since he has been troubled by small injury woes, especially related to his ankle, which affected his performance.

"I'm working on my fitness, I had too many injuries in late 2017 and 2018 and so if I can keep working on my fitness then I will have a great chance to win titles," he said.

"That is what worked for me in 2017, because I could sustain an hour and half hour. But 2018 and early 2019, I had some injuries and withdrew from tournaments.

"I am okay now. I had an ankle injury after playing a series of events at Malaysia, Indonesia and PBL. I'm feeling good now and I have been able to train for three weeks and I feel confident."

Srikanth said he just wants to focus on improving the little things and maintain his momentum to do well at the Olympics.

"I couldn't produce the results that I wanted to but still I'm happy with my improvement. So I am in that process now," he said.

"I'm not desperate, I just want to improve on different things, to be able to pull out crucial points in tough matches and be more consistent. All I am working on now is to do well at the Olympics.

If I can hold on to the momentum and keep improving till the Olympics, I can do well there," Srikanth added.

The 26-year-old Indian said he is drawing inspiration from other top players such as Kento Momota, Shi Yuqi and Viktor Axelsen to come back into top 3.

"Momota has done extremely well since coming back from ban. The last 16 months or so, he has done well. Viktor too has managed to play quarters and semifinals, Shi Yuqi also have been in top 3-4 consistently. These players are doing it consistently," he said.

"I have been in top 8 for last few years, so I'm working on to go that extra step and be back in top 3. I have been in top 4 for a year during 2017-18.

"The new coaches are also helping us, though it has been just a month but the next 3-4 months will be challenging."

Srikanth, a former world no 1, will open his campaign against Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong and is expected to face either Sameer Verma or B Sai Praneeth in the quarterfinals.

"It is a good draw. In India, you expect to play so many Indian players as not all are seeded, so we end up playing each other in the initial rounds a lot. Since we play each other so often, it will be challenging. I feel it is easier to play a foreign player than an Indian," Srikanth said.

"So everyone is a tough opponent. I am playing Wong Wing Ki Vincent in first round. I had played him in Malaysia, it was a really close match and going forward I will only play tougher opponents."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kidambi Srikanth Indian shuttlers World Badminton Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp