Nikhat Zareen: Better style to make new statement

HYDERABAD: When Nikhat Zareen lost this year’s senior national final to Haryana’s Pinki Jangra, the 22-year-old had seemed unsatisfied, even though it was her maiden silver in the meet. Fast forward two months, and the Nizamabad boxer has rendered the reigning national champion to the sidelines by qualifying for Asian Championships, which will be held in Bangkok in April. Pinki has been named as the reserve. Gradually, Zareen is dishing out proof that she is the best boxer in the 51kg category.

With a 4-1 victory over the 28-year-old in the trials, the former junior world champ booked her spot on March 16. The performance was a continuation of the outings she has enjoyed of late. In February, she became the first Indian woman 51kg boxer to clinch gold at Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria. Pinki was beaten in the pre-quarterfinals of the meet.

In a chat with this daily, the youngster revealed that after suffering a few “ups and downs” last year, she has made a few changes to her fighting style. “I had won gold at a tournament in Belgrade on my return from injury (last April). Even then I was not given a chance to participate in the Asian Games. That was really disappointing,” recollected Zareen.

“There was this perception about me that one just needed to be aggressive to beat me. I think boxers who seemed aggressive were preferred over me, since I predominantly had a technical fighting style from the beginning. And being aggressive is what grabs eyeballs in India. That is when I decided to change my technique. I thought it was vital to change that perception about me.”

“I left the national camp last August, and went to JSW-Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) to get that missing element in my game. They have all kinds of facilities; from psychologists to sparring partners to dieticians. I prepared for the nationals there. Results have been in my favour since then, as I have learned to take on aggressive boxers,” said Zareen, who shuttles between the national camp in Delhi and IIS in Bellary. JSW has been with her since 2015, taking care of travel costs, diet and kits.

MC Mary Kom, who decided to skip Asian Championships, is also in the same category as Zareen. Kom has shifted from her regular 48kg category since it is not in the Olympics. However, Zareen is unfazed by the challenge that awaits her when trials for World Championships are held in July. A medal there will guarantee a ticket to Tokyo.

“When you take on names such as Mary Kom, you need to dominate completely. Otherwise your chances of making the squad reduce. But I am not worried. I have been fighting in this category for ages, while she will have to adjust. I will have an advantage if I fight her during the trials.

“In recent times, I have shown that I can come back with medals. Having only an aggressive style will not fetch medals at the international level, considering an all-round approach is more appreciated,” Zareen, ranked No 3 (behind Sarjubala Devi and Pinki) by Boxing Federation of India, remarked.

Everything is going the way the young boxer wants. However, there is just one bother for Zareen: the lack of a personal coach. “Until 2017, JSW had provided me a personal coach. The coach at IIS is really good, but he has to take care of many other athletes as well. That was a big adjustment for me. But I am not too worried about that.”