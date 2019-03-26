India Open: Lesser stars, higher chance of net gains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Withdrawals have been making the headlines ahead of the 2019 India Open. First, it was Saina Nehwal, who failed to recover from an acute gastroenteritis problem. Then, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out as the former is yet to recover from a shoulder injury. On Sunday, star attractions and top seeds Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei decided to skip the event on medical grounds.

While the BWF World Tour Super 500 event — set to begin on Tuesday in Delhi — has certainly lost some glitz, it has also presented an opportunity to some of the Indians in the fray to finally win a trophy this year. Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu, without a doubt, have emerged as favourites.

While Sindhu sealed 2018 in style by winning the BWF World Tour Finals after settling for silver on plenty of occasions, Srikanth’s case is different. Since winning four Super Series titles in 2017, the Guntur lad in the last 17 months has lost nine quarterfinals and two semifinals, reaching the finals only once (Commonwealth Games). “I think the series of quarterfinals are more irritating than losing in the first round,” Srikanth said. “I think I have been consistent against a few players, but I’ve not been able to get that win against a few others in quarterfinals and semifinals. That is what I’m working on. I want to last the whole week of an event.”

While winning India Open will be a huge relief for the 26-year-old, he is not desperate for a title. Pitted against Wong Wing Ki Vincent (Hong Kong) in the first round, his long-term target is the Olympics. Srikanth hopes to stay injury-free in what is a crucial year for those trying to seal a berth for Tokyo 2020.

“I’m not desperate. I just want to improve on different things; to be able to pull out crucial points in tough matches and be more consistent. All I am working on now is to do well at the Olympics. If I can hold on to the momentum and keep improving till the Olympics, I can do well there.”

It has not been a great start to the year for Sindhu as well. At Indonesia Masters in January, Spain’s Carolina Marin crushed the Rio Olympics silver medallist 11-21, 12-21. That was followed by a gruelling first-round exit at All England Championships, against South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun. With Saina and Yufei missing in Delhi, this is a great chance for the 23-year-old top seed to get back to winning ways. Last year, Sindhu dominated the tournament before going down to Beiwen Zhang of US in the final.

“I’ve had a few weeks to train and I’m set,” she said. “I hope I do my best. A lot of the top seeds aren’t playing, but it won’t be easy. Every player has some other strokes, technique or strategy. I have to play positively. I’ll get home support, and that will be an advantage.”