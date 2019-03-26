Home Sport Other

Mick Schumacher to test Ferrari F1 car in Bahrain

The 20-year-old will also make his Formula Two debut this weekend in Bahrain after being crowned Formula Three champion last year.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mick Schumacher, German racing driver and son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher. | AFP

By AFP

PARIS: Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, will make his Formula 1 test debut with Ferrari in Bahrain on April 2, the Italian team announced on Tuesday.

Schumacher will then take the wheel of Alfa Romeo's vehicle the next day.

"I am really looking forward to what I'm sure will be a great experience," said Schumacher.

The 20-year-old will also make his Formula Two debut this weekend in Bahrain after being crowned Formula Three champion last year with Prema, an Italian team allied with the Ferrari Drivers Academy with whom he joined in January.

"I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race," he added.

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering head injuries during an accident on December 29 2013, while skiing with Mick and his condition is a secret closely guarded by his family.

The 50-year-old left a huge legacy at Ferrari, winning five of his seven F1 world championships the Italian team.

His son was selected for testing alongside Briton Callum Ilott, who will also test for Alfa Romeo in Spain on May 14-15.

"Mick and Callum are drivers on the way up," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said.

"I believe that driving in an official setting such as the tests in Bahrain and Barcelona can be very useful at this stage of their careers."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ferrari F1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp