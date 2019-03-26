Sunny Gupta’s six puts Trotters in command

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Sunny Gupta’s 6/12 helped Globe Trotters bag a lead of 240 against MRC A on the second day of their TNCA senior division league match at Pachaiyappa College grounds on Monday.

Following on, MRC A was reduced to 97/5, as Sunny added three more wickets to his match tally while giving away just 20 runs more.

Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 387 in 95.2 ovs (S Aniruda 67, S Radhakrishnan 58, Monish Satish 50 n.o, K Shrivasudevadas 48, K Mukunth 40; M Silambarasan 3/104, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/107) vs MRC A 147 in 49.1 ovs (Sunny Gupta 6/12) & 97/5 in 33.5 ovs (Sunny Gupta 3/20). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 170 & 252/5 in 58 ovs (KB Arun Karthick 105, J Kousik 51, Malolan Rangarajan 49 n.o; B Arun 3/104) vs Grand Slam 177 in 63.2 ovs (Bhargav Merai 46; Malolan Rangarajan 4/46, R Sai Kishore 4/47). At IIT-Chemplast: Nelson 160 & 53/0 in 23 ovs vs Jolly Rovers 399/9 decl in 92 ovs (B Indrajith 121, B Aparajith 107, M Kaushik Gandhi 50, Smit Patel 46; Shoaib Md Khan 6/102). At SSN: Young Stars 148 & 233/4 in 74 ovs (M Kamalesh 77 n.o, U Vishal 56) vs Alwarpet 129 in 35.5 ovs (R Rohit 6/46). At TI-Murugappa: CromBest 566/9 decl in 165.1 ovs (M Affan Khader 178, Wilkins Victor 116, GR Manish 105, Vignesh S Iyer 48, Kaushik U Ram 45; SS Jasvanth 3/169) vs TI Cycles 48/0 in 12 ovs. At CPT-IP: MCC 496/7 decl in 161 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 128, S Suresh Kumar 114, U Sasidev 101 n.o, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 51, P Sakthi 43 n.o, Sanvir Singh 4/55) vs India Pistons 36/1 in 17 ovs.

District cricket

T Karthick’s allround show — 54 runs & three wickets (3/42) — helped Springfield CC to a 23-run win over Southern Railway Institute (TBM) in their Second Division match of Kancheepuram District Cricket Association League.

With the help of Karthick’s half-century, Springfield CC posted 209/8 in 30 overs. S Rajesh chipped in with 31 runs. In reply, Southern Railyway Institute were dismissed for 186. N Shashikumar was the top scorer with 36 runs while A Imran Khan hit 33.

Brief scores: Springfield CC 209/8 in 30 ovs (T Karthick 54, S Rajesh 31; A Imran Khan 3/48, D Saravanan 3/30) bt Southern Railway Institute (TBM) 186 in 30 ovs (N Shashikumar 36, A Imran Khan 33, Ritesh Sahaya Selvaraj 30; T Karthick 3/42). Avengers Penetran 193 in 28.3 ovs (N Guruprasad 79, V Logeshbabu 30; Ambrish Rangan 4/39, R Sarathkannan 4/48) lost to Asiatic Cricket Academy 194/4 in 29.5 ovs (P Babu 45, Namasivayam 75 n.o).