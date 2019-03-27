Indonesian coaches help Ponnappa, Reddy break preliminary jinx

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It doesn’t take much time to reap the benefits if you have the right person to guide you. India’s women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will agree. On Tuesday, the World No 23 pair stunned Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu, ranked 18th, 22-20, 21-19 to enter the second round of the women’s doubles category of the India Open.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) recently hired the Indonesian duo of Flandy Limpele and Namrih Suroto after Malaysian Tan Kim Her’s exit. Ashwini and Sikki, who suffered many first-round exits previously due to technical errors, praised the new training regime introduced by the Indonesians.

“It has been first and second round exits and we really want to break the jinx. Consistently entering the quarters and semis is the aim,” Ashwini said. “Our coach (Limpele) was a very smart player himself and tactically very good. Definitely, it will help us going forward, there is a lot of intensity. We have lacked in consistency, we have never really addressed it, so we are working on it now.”

Asked what aspect of their game they are working on now, Sikki said: “We are working on shorter swings. Our coaches told us to open up the body and touch and be ready for the next point and no need to hit hard and finish it off.”

The experienced Pranaav Jerry Chopra was the other high-profile Indian in action on Tuesday. Playing alongside Shivam Sharma, the duo only needed 19 minutes to get the better of Vikas Chauhan and Sandeep Choudhary 21-10, 21-5 in the men’s doubles qualifiers.

It was a positive day for Indians overall with eight singles and 10 doubles pairs from the country securing berths in the main draw. As many as 13 shuttlers were from India out of 16 in the men’s singles qualifiers, where Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, Siddharath Thakur, Kartik Jindal and Kartikey Gulshan Kumar all prevailed. In women’s singles, Ritika Thaker, Prashi Joshi, Riya Mookerjee, and Vaidehi Choudhari progressed out of the eight qualifiers, which featured six Indians.