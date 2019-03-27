Home Sport Other

Sunny side up for Globe Trotters in TNCA league

Medium-pacer L Kiran Akash’s 4 for 10 paved the way for Jolly Rovers to thrash Nelson SC by 10 wickets. Globe Trotters and Jolly Rovers bagged eight points each.

Published: 27th March 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on off-spinner Sunny Gupta’s 4 for 32 (match haul of 10/44), Globe Trotters defeated MRC ‘A’ by an innings and 86 runs, on the final day of a TNCA Senior Division league match at MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College grounds on Tuesday. 

Medium-pacer L Kiran Akash’s 4 for 10 paved the way for Jolly Rovers to thrash Nelson SC by 10 wickets. Globe Trotters and Jolly Rovers bagged eight points each.

Sunny Gupta had a match
haul of 10/44

At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 170 & 287/7 decl in 62 ovs (KB Arun Karthick 105, Malolan Rangarajan 53, J Kousik 51, B Arun 4/119) drew with Grand Slam 177 & 193/8 in 88 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 50, Rahil Shah 4/50, Malolan 3/53). Points: Grand Slam 5 (30), Vijay 2 (24). At IIT-Chemplast: Nelson 160 & 257 in 82 ovs (Shoaib Md Khan 70, L Kiran Akash 4/10) lost to Jolly Rovers 399/9 decl & 22/0 in 1.2 ovs. Rovers 8 (27), Nelson 0 (17). At SSN: Young Stars 148 & 280 in 92.5 ovs (M Kamalesh 89, U Vishal 56, R Sanjay Yadav 4/52) drew with Alwarpet CC 129 & 112/4 in 54 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 50 n.o). Young Stars 5 (28), Alwarpet 2 (28).

At TI-Murugappa: CromBest 566/9 decl drew with TI Cycles 348/5 in 105 ovs (MUB Sriram 124 n.o, Kunal Chandela 77). TI Cycles 3 (16), CromBest 3 (10). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 387 bt MRC A 147 & 154 in 51.3 ovs (Sunny Gupta 4/32, Monish Satish 3/31, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/58). Trotters 8 (24), MRC A 0 (22). At CPT-IP: MCC 496/7 decl drew with India Pistons 368/7 in 108 ovs (Ganapathi Chandrasekar 90 n.o, Rajat Paliwal 68, Maan K Bafna 61, GV Vignesh 55, S Guru Raghavendran 51, P Sakthi 3/71). Pistons 3 (12), MCC 3 (15).

Chennai Port Trust win

Chennai Port Trust trounced Visakhapatnam 10-1 in the 40th All-India Major Ports hockey  tournament. In another match, Kolkata Port Trust posted a 9-0 win against Visakhapatnam.
Results: Mumbai Port Trust bt Paradip Port Trust 3-1; Chennai Port Trust bt Visakhapatnam 10-1; Paradip Port Trust bt VOC Port Trust, Tuticorin 4-0; Kolkata Port Trust bt Visakhapatnam 9-0.

Sports quota trials

Selection trials for sports quota admission at St Joseph’s Group of Institutions will be held at Sports Village, St Joseph’s College of Engineering, on March 30, at 9am. Trials for men and women will be conducted in athletics, basketball, volleyball, ball badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, chess, swimming, badminton, football, fencing, weightlifting, and power lifting. Only men candidates can take part in hockey and best physique trials.

PSPB kabaddi

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) will host the XXIII PSPB inter-unit kabaddi tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from March 27 to 30. CPCL managing director SN Pandey will inaugurate the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Gupta TNCA Senior Division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp