Sunny side up for Globe Trotters in TNCA league

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on off-spinner Sunny Gupta’s 4 for 32 (match haul of 10/44), Globe Trotters defeated MRC ‘A’ by an innings and 86 runs, on the final day of a TNCA Senior Division league match at MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College grounds on Tuesday.

Medium-pacer L Kiran Akash’s 4 for 10 paved the way for Jolly Rovers to thrash Nelson SC by 10 wickets. Globe Trotters and Jolly Rovers bagged eight points each.

Sunny Gupta had a match

haul of 10/44

At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 170 & 287/7 decl in 62 ovs (KB Arun Karthick 105, Malolan Rangarajan 53, J Kousik 51, B Arun 4/119) drew with Grand Slam 177 & 193/8 in 88 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 50, Rahil Shah 4/50, Malolan 3/53). Points: Grand Slam 5 (30), Vijay 2 (24). At IIT-Chemplast: Nelson 160 & 257 in 82 ovs (Shoaib Md Khan 70, L Kiran Akash 4/10) lost to Jolly Rovers 399/9 decl & 22/0 in 1.2 ovs. Rovers 8 (27), Nelson 0 (17). At SSN: Young Stars 148 & 280 in 92.5 ovs (M Kamalesh 89, U Vishal 56, R Sanjay Yadav 4/52) drew with Alwarpet CC 129 & 112/4 in 54 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 50 n.o). Young Stars 5 (28), Alwarpet 2 (28).

At TI-Murugappa: CromBest 566/9 decl drew with TI Cycles 348/5 in 105 ovs (MUB Sriram 124 n.o, Kunal Chandela 77). TI Cycles 3 (16), CromBest 3 (10). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 387 bt MRC A 147 & 154 in 51.3 ovs (Sunny Gupta 4/32, Monish Satish 3/31, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/58). Trotters 8 (24), MRC A 0 (22). At CPT-IP: MCC 496/7 decl drew with India Pistons 368/7 in 108 ovs (Ganapathi Chandrasekar 90 n.o, Rajat Paliwal 68, Maan K Bafna 61, GV Vignesh 55, S Guru Raghavendran 51, P Sakthi 3/71). Pistons 3 (12), MCC 3 (15).

Chennai Port Trust win

Chennai Port Trust trounced Visakhapatnam 10-1 in the 40th All-India Major Ports hockey tournament. In another match, Kolkata Port Trust posted a 9-0 win against Visakhapatnam.

Results: Mumbai Port Trust bt Paradip Port Trust 3-1; Chennai Port Trust bt Visakhapatnam 10-1; Paradip Port Trust bt VOC Port Trust, Tuticorin 4-0; Kolkata Port Trust bt Visakhapatnam 9-0.

Sports quota trials

Selection trials for sports quota admission at St Joseph’s Group of Institutions will be held at Sports Village, St Joseph’s College of Engineering, on March 30, at 9am. Trials for men and women will be conducted in athletics, basketball, volleyball, ball badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, chess, swimming, badminton, football, fencing, weightlifting, and power lifting. Only men candidates can take part in hockey and best physique trials.

PSPB kabaddi

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) will host the XXIII PSPB inter-unit kabaddi tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from March 27 to 30. CPCL managing director SN Pandey will inaugurate the tournament.